Probably the most intriguing clash in the MLS Best of Three Series is Austin FC’s visit to Los Angeles FC on October 30.

Despite a 13-point gap between the clubs, the visitors have a realistic chance to win this series, but it is also the first-ever playoff appearance for a crucial home signing.

Match preview

Head coach Steve Cherundolo is looking to go out with a bang, as the former US international will leave his post at the end of this season and return to Germany.

The LAFC boss has been incredible since joining in 2022, winning the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup in his debut season, while securing last year’s US Open Cup.

The Black and Gold have never finished lower than the top three in the West under his guidance, like they did during this regular season, finishing third.

Cherundolo is after a third appearance at the MLS Cup final in four years, but his side must overcome a tough Austin outfit over the course of three games.

The hosts enjoy playing in front of their home fans at BMO Stadium, as they have won more games than any other team in the West in their backyard (11).

During the season, they managed to put together an 11-game unbeaten run away from home, which is the best in the entire league.

However, what may concern the hosts is the fact that they lost both fixtures during the regular season to Austin.

LAFC’s attack will be crucial in this series, especially since they scored the second-most goals in the conference with 65, just one behind the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Defensively, they are also strong, conceding 40 goals in total, with only the Whitecaps (38) and Minnesota (39) shipping fewer in the Western Conference.

Austin are in their first season under new coach Nico Estevez, and he has already got them back into the MLS playoffs after they missed out last season.

In fact, the Verde scored five more points than they did in 2024, perhaps because of the measured approach and pragmatic tactics from the coach.

The visitors scored the fewest number of goals during the season with 37, averaging just over a goal per game.

From all 16 teams in the MLS playoffs this term, Austin have the worst goal difference from the regular season of minus eight.

However, Estevez will be pointing his team’s attention to their previous two meetings against this opponent, in which they won both, and their overall record of being unbeaten against the hosts in MLS action.

Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer form:

WWWWLD

Austin FC Major League Soccer form:

WLLLWL

Team News

The home side will definitely be without the services of young defender Lorenzo Dellavalle, Igor Jesus and Aaron Long, as all three are battling injuries.

Midfielder Odin Thiago Holm is a doubt, as he has been recovering from a leg injury.

Since he joined LAFC for an MLS-record fee, Son Heung-min has done wonders for the Black and Gold, scoring nine goals in as many league appearances.

However, it is his fearsome partnership with Denis Bouanga that make the hosts a scary prospect, with the Gabonese forward scoring 24 goals in the regular season, second only to Lionel Messi.

For the visitors, Diego Rubio will miss out on this trip through a hamstring strain, while US striker Brandon Vazquez has already missed half the season because of a torn ACL.

Osman Bukari sat out the decision day match against the San Jose Earthquakes, so he is doubtful for this one.

Homegrown hero, Owen Wolff, produced a team-high 15 goal contributions this season, scoring on decision day as well, making him a threat to the home defence.

Perhaps, the most important player for Estevez in this series will be goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who kept nine clean sheets in the regular season, the best figures of his career.

Stuver was one of five keepers who started all 34 games for their clubs and played every minute, but it was the veteran who made more saves than any of the other four keepers, with 128.

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Porteous, Tafari, Hollingshead; Delgado, Segura, Jailson; Tillman, Bouanga, Son

Austin FC possible starting lineup:

Stuver; Hines-Ike, Djordjevic, Biro; Desler, Sanchez, Pereira, Gallagher; Taylor, Wolff, Obrian

We say: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Austin FC

The home side have a talisman in the form of Son Heung-min, who has yet to face Austin, and he will be the difference-maker in this series, pushing the hosts to the next round.

Furthermore, the Verde and Black won just one of the last five outings, losing the remaining four, so they are on a poor run of form.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



