For a third successive year, the Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC will square off in the MLS Cup playoffs, this time in the Western Conference semi-finals on Saturday at BC Place Stadium.

Both teams swept their respective opening round playoff series, with the Caps defeating Dallas in game two on penalties and the Black and Gold winning 4-1 at Austin FC.

Match preview

At last, Vancouver got the first-round monkey off their back, and this weekend, will play in the MLS conference semi-finals for the first time since 2017

Jesper Sorensen broke nearly every one of their MLS club records in his first season as manager, while this side have won consecutive post-season contests for the first time since entering the league.

The Whitecaps have triumphed in three of their previous four home games across all competitions, while winning their last two post-season encounters at BC Place by a combined margin of 6-0.

They have dropped points in two of their previous four home league games against California clubs this year, but were beaten only once (5-3 by San Diego FC).

The last four times that this club have netted first in a post-season affair, they have emerged victorious, conceding no goals in each of those contests.

They are unbeaten in their previous two home outings against Los Angeles, claiming a 3-0 triumph when they faced them at BC Place in game two last year, but losing that best-of-three series two games to one.

After conquering Austin with ease in round one, LAFC have a chance to exercise some demons from a year ago when they exited the post-season at this stage versus the Seattle Sounders.

On Saturday, the Black and Gold will aim to extend Steve Cherundolo’s time as manager a little longer, with the MLS Cup-winning coach already announcing that he will be leaving the club when the campaign concludes.

Coming into this contest, his side have dropped points in two of their previous three away matches against MLS opposition but only lost in one of those instances (1-0 at Austin FC).

This club have won three of their previous four playoff fixtures as the visitors against Western Conference opposition, though that lone defeat came at Vancouver last year.

During the regular season, the Black and Gold failed to win a single visit to Canada, and on Saturday will hope to claim their second playoff triumph north of the border.

LA are 3-0 against the Caps in elimination games, failing to concede a single goal in any of those outings in either the MLS Cup playoffs or the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Team News

In this must-win game, the Caps could be missing their leading goalscorer from the regular season Brian White, who is dealing with muscle tightness, Tristan Blackmon is doubtful with a ligament strain, while Sebastian Schonlau has an Achilles tendon problem.

Meanwhile, defender Ranko Veselinovic is out with a cruciate ligament tear, as is Sam Adekugbe, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture.

Ralph Priso-Mbongue levelled their game two encounter with Dallas in stoppage time, before Vancouver converted all of their penalty kicks to advance into round two.

Three players will be missing for LA on Saturday, including Igor Jesus and Lorenzo Dellavalle, who are both recovering from a cruciate ligament tears, while Aaron Long is out with an Achilles tendon rupture.

From game one to two against Austin, Cherundolo made two changes to his starting 11 with Jailson and Nathan Ordaz replacing Nkosi Burgess and Mathieu Choiniere.

Son Heung-min and Jeremy Ebobisse scored in their game two triumph, while Denis Bouanga, who has nine career goals against the Caps, netted a brace.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Ocampo, Halbouni, Priso-Mbongue, Johnson; Cubas, Berhalter; Sabbi, Muller, Ahmed; Rios

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Porteous, Segura, Hollingshead; Tillman, Choiniere, Delgado; Ordaz, Heung-min, Bouanga

We say: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Los Angeles FC

The Caps have made great strides this year, but LAFC and Bouanga have been their kryptonite, especially in must-win games, and the visitors always seem to thrive in these clutch situations.

