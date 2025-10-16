Sports Mole previews Sunday's Major League Soccer clash between Vancouver Whitecaps and Dallas, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

It is decision day in the MLS for both Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas when they go head to head at BC Place in the regular season finale on Sunday morning.

Both sides head into this weekend’s crunch tie off the back of contrasting results, with the Whitecaps claiming a 2-1 victory over Orlando City at the Inter&Co Stadium while Dallas fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy.

Match preview

It has been a memorable campaign for Vancouver Whitecaps under first-year head coach Jesper Sorensen as they are set to finish with their highest-ever point tally in the MLS and are in the running for the Supporters' Shield title heading into the final day.

The Whitecaps have picked up 18 wins from their 33 league matches so far while losing six and claiming three draws to collect 63 points and sit first in the Western Conference standings, three points above second-placed San Diego FC.

Sorensen’s men head into Saturday’s season finale on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have won each of their last three games, including a 4-2 victory over Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship final on October 2.

With the result against Vancouver FC, Vancouver Whitecaps become the first team to win the Canadian Championship in four consecutive seasons, a run stretching back to 2021, when they lost 4-3 against Pacific FC in the preliminary round.

While a draw on Saturday will see the Whitecaps secure top spot in the Western Conference for the first time in MLS history, they could clinch the Supprters' Shield title with all three points and favourable results in the Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union game.

Philadelphia Union sit top of the MLS standings with 66 points from 33 matches, three points above Vancouver Whitecaps, who hold a +5 goal difference.

On the other hand, Dallas failed to seal their spot in the playoffs last Sunday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Ecuadorian forward Anderson Julio struck in the 52nd minute to cancel out Elijah Wynder’s first-half opener and draw Dallas level, but Gabriel Pec netted in the 87th minute to hand LA Galaxy a deserved victory.

Prior to that, Dallas were on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league, picking up four wins and four draws while scoring 14 goals and conceding seven across the eight matches.

Eric Quill’s men have picked up 41 points from their 33 MLS matches to sit eighth in the Western Conference standings, three points behind seventh-placed Portland Timbers in the final automatic playoff qualification spot.

While Dallas will aim to sneak into the top seven on the last day, they must avoid dropping any points at BC Place as they sit just three points above 11th-placed San Jose Earthquakes outside the playoff places while 10th-placed Colorado Rapids head into the season finale with 40 points.

Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer form:





W



W



D



D



W



W





Vancouver Whitecaps form (all competitions):





W



D



D



W



W



W





Dallas Major League Soccer form:





D



W



W



D



W



L





Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps will be without several players down the spine of the team as Sebastian Schonlau is sidelined through Achilles tendon injury while defender Tristan Blackmon has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

German defender Ranko Veselinovic is set to sit out his 14th straight game since coming off with a knee problem against San Diego in July and is also out of contention for the home side.

American forward Brian White has missed each of the last four games since picking up a thigh injury against Seattle Sounders on September 28 and will play no part in this weekend’s tie.

Dallas will head into Saturday’s crunch tie without the services of 23-year-old Logan Farrington, who is suspended after picking up a red card against Los Angeles Galaxy last time out.

On the injury front, Brazilian defender Geovane Jesus continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines through a cruciate ligament injury and will play no part in Saturday’s game.

He is joined on the club’s injury table by the defensive duo of Herbert Endeley and 20-year-old Enzo Newman, who have been ruled out due to knee problems.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Ocampo, Halbouni, Laborda, Johnson; Berhalter, Cubas; Sabbi, Muller, Ahmed; Elloumi

Dallas possible starting lineup:

Collodi; Moore, Urhoghide, Ibeagha, Kamungo; Julio, Kaick, Cappis, Delgado; Pedrinho, Deedson

We say: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Dallas

Given the stakes of this weekend’s clash, we expect a tight affair at BC Place as Vancouver Whitecaps and Dallas look to wrap up the season on a high. We predict the Whitecaps will show their quality in front of their home supporters and come away with the desired result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email