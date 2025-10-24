Preview:Vancouver Whitecaps vs Dallas - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Major League Soccer clash between Vancouver Whitecaps and Dallas, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Vancouver Whitecaps get their MLS post-season up and running when they host FC Dallas at BC Place in game one of the Best of Three Series on October 27.

Both clubs have never won the MLS Cup, but that journey starts here, as winning the first game will give them a huge advantage for the next two matches in the series.

Match preview

It has been a season nothing short of historic for the Whitecaps; they broke a plethora of their own records during the regular term, including achieving their highest-ever points tally (63), the most wins (18), away victories (8), goals scored (66) and goal difference (+28).

To say head coach Jesper Sorensen has worked his magic in his first season in charge would be an understatement, especially since the Danish boss secured the Canadian Championship for a fourth consecutive year.

Vancouver finished the regular season in second place, missing out on top spot by just one win, as they had a superior goal difference to the leaders, San Diego.

The hosts will be extremely wary of Dallas, as it was the visitors who ended an 11-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Sorensen’s men hold the advantage in their home head-to-heads, winning three of the last six, a run that was ended on decision day this season.

Dallas needed those three points desperately, as they helped the Hoops sneak into the playoffs and avoid the extra fixture of the Wild Card match.

Since the middle of August, the Toros have lost just one game across 10 outings, winning five in that run of fixtures.

Eric Quill has done a great job, particularly in the latter part of the regular season, but he will be concerned that his troops conceded 62 goals and scored 60 under his guidance.

With form on their side and an away victory at Vancouver already under their belt, the visitors are poised to upset their hosts this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer form:

WDDDLL

Dallas Major League Soccer form:

WWDWLD

Team News

There is a backed up infirmary in Vancouver, with Tristan Blackmon (knee), Sebastian Schonlau (Achilles), Ranko Veselinovic (knee) and Brian White (hamstring) all out of action.

Sam Adekugbe has recovered from an Achilles issue, but he is a doubt to make the squad for this first match.

Captain Ryan Gauld recently returned from a knee injury, but his performances have not been anywhere near the level he can reach, which Whitecaps fans will hope comes right during the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Thomas Muller has certainly been the signing of the season for the hosts, finding the back of the net eight times in as many matches, while registering four assists.

There are a couple of injury concerns for the visitors as well, with Enzo Newman and Geovane Jesus both battling knee injuries; the latter has not kicked a ball for the club since 2023.

Quill does have some good news in that Logan Farrington, Petar Musa and Ramiro can return to action after serving their respective suspensions the last time out.

Musa will be a huge factor in this upcoming tie, as he netted 18 goals and landed six assists, amplifying his status as the club-record signing.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:

Takaoka; Ocampo, Laborda, Halbouni, Johnson; Berhalter, Priso-Mbongue; Sabbi, Muller, Badwal; Rios

Dallas possible starting lineup:

Collodi; Moore, Urhoghide, Ibeagha, Abubakar; Ramiro, Kaick, Cappis, Delgado; Musa, Farrington

We say: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Dallas

These are two closely-matched teams, despite them finishing the regular season on opposite ends of qualifying positions.

Dallas’ win on the last day will encourage them to get a result here, which may end up going to penalties after 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



