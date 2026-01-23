James Garner has “very achievable” target in sight after signing long-term Everton contract

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jan 2026 18:30 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 20:55

Everton have announced that midfielder James Garner has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with the club until the end of June 2030.

The 24-year-old joined the Toffees from Manchester United in the summer of 2022 and has since established himself as a key figure under manager David Moyes.

Primarily operating in central midfield, but also filling in as a full-back when needed, Garner has started in all 25 games for Everton across all competitions this season, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

Garner currently tops the Premier League charts for combined tackles (64), interceptions (32) and key passes (27) with 123 in total so far this term, and his impressive performances are understood to have caught the attention of some top-flight clubs.

A return to Man United has previously been mooted, while Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest, but Garner has now decided to commit his long-term future to Everton.

Garner targeting European qualification with Everton after signing new deal

"I'm really excited to commit my future to Everton,” Garner told evertontv. "I'm very grateful for all the support and all the love I've had over the past three-and-a-half years, but it's just the start.

"I've seen the progress we've made recently. Now I want to be part of that progress and get us back to where the club deserves to be. I feel like I'm now a part of the club and I'm hoping to be a part of it for a long time.

"I've got family members who are all Evertonians, so I know exactly the passion and, like I've just said, what it means to play for such a massive football club like this.”

Everton’s future is bright in the eyes of Garner, who is targeting European qualification with the club and believes that he is in the perfect place to fulfil both collective and personal ambitions.

"The aim this season is to get into Europe," the midfielder added. "That's what us, as a club - and us as players and staff - should be aiming for. Nothing less.

"I think that's very achievable, and that's what we want for the next season and the seasons after that.

"I'm still only 24. I feel like I've been through a lot of experiences. I want to keep improving. I think the obvious one would be goals and assists, which is the one everyone wants to get better at.

“There's a lot more to come” from Garner as he eyes England call-up

"As well as that, I want to keep that overall consistency, and be a player who people can look to as a leader, setting the right examples.

“The manager has really trusted me, and what he asks of me to do on a game day, it suits exactly how I play. He's been really important since he's come in."

Garner has also set his sights on earning his first international cap for England’s senior team and forcing his way into Thomas Tuchel’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

"Obviously, [playing for England] is the dream,” he added. “As soon as you start playing professional football, you want to play in the Premier League and hopefully one day play for your country.

"I feel like this is the closest [to an England call-up] that I've ever been in terms of my short career so far.

"I've started the season well, but I feel like I'm only just getting going and I feel like there's a lot more to come from me."

Garner is expected to start for the Toffees when they play host to Leeds United on Monday night, with Moyes’s men seeking to climb from their current position of 10th in the Premier League table and reduce the three-point gap to the top five.