Newcastle lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 18:35 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 20:13

Newcastle United could be without six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton at St James’ Park.

Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento (both hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Lewis Miley (thigh) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Jacob Ramsey will be assessed after missing the 3-2 Champions League win over Qarabag on Tuesday with a minor hamstring issue.

If Ramsey is not deemed fit to feature, then head coach Eddie Howe could turn to Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Joe Willock to begin in midfield, while Nick Woltemade is also a contender to start in a central role, deeper than his traditional centre-forward position.

Yoane Wissa returned from injury in midweek and could be handed a start up front, but Howe may decide to use former Everton man Anthony Gordon as a striker once again – Gordon has scored a team-high 14 goals this season, but only three of those have been netted across 21 PL games.

Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Elanga are three wide players who will all be battling for starts on the flanks. The latter was rested in midweek, so he could be handed a start on this occasion.

Malick Thiaw served a European suspension against Qarabag, but he is expected to earn a recall in defence and could join Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall and either Sven Botman or Dan Burn in a four-man backline in front of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

