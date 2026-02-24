Tuesday's Champions League results & roundup: Bodo/Glimt book last 16 spot as Newcastle march past Qarabag

By Ellis Stevens | 24 Feb 2026 22:02 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 22:04

Tuesday night provided plenty of entertainment in the Champions League, with six teams battling it out in the second legs of their knockout playoff round ties as they aimed to achieve qualification into the next round.

Bayer Leverkusen took on Olympiacos at the BayArena, Inter Milan hosted Bodo/Glimt at San Siro and Newcastle United welcomed Qarabag FK to St James' Park.

Inter Milan (2) 1-2 (5) Bodo/Glimt: Bodo shock San Siro to book last 16 spot

Bodo/Glimt secured a shock 2-1 win at San Siro on Tuesday night, sealing a 5-2 aggregate victory to eliminate Inter Milan and book their place in the Champions League last 16.

The Norwegian side had never recorded a Champions League victory before beating Manchester City 3-1 in January, but Bodo/Glimt have now won all of their last four matches in the competition.

While Kjetil Knutsen's side extend their stunning debut Champions League campaign, last term's finalists Inter Milan are shockingly dumped out of the competition before the round of 16.

Following last week's stunning 3-1 home victory over Inter Milan, Jens Petter Hauge - the former AC Milan forward - and Hakon Evjen added to their aggregate lead as Bodo went 2-0 ahead in tonight's second leg.

Inter, who had admittedly been on top for virtually the entire encounter, eventually found the breakthrough when Alessandro Bastoni's header was deemed to have crossed the line by goal-line technology.

Cristian Chivu's side continued to push for the remaining 15 minutes, but Bodo remained steadfast to secure both the victory on the night and in the tie, ensuring they would advance ahead of last season's finalists.

Despite sitting a comfortable 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, Chivu's job will certainly be under immense pressure after being knocked out by the major underdogs Bodo/Glimt.

Bodo/Glimt will now look ahead to their first-ever Champions League round of 16 appearance, when they will face either Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City - who they defeated 3-1 earlier in the competition.

Newcastle United (9) 3-2 (3) Qarabag FK: Magpies march into round of 16

Newcastle United comfortably marched past Qarabag FK with a 3-2 win on the night and stunning 9-3 aggregate win to book their place in the Champions League round of 16.

The Magpies had the chance to create Champions League history following the 8-1 triumph in the first leg, and after two goals inside six minutes of the second leg, it appeared as though Newcastle were on course to secure another thumping triumph.

Sandro Tonali scored the first for Newcastle after just four minutes, before midfield partner Joelinton found the net only 90 seconds later.

However, the goals swiftly slowed for Eddie Howe's side, with the game consequently remaining goalless until a mad five minutes just moments after the second half restart.

Camilo Duran pulled one back for Qarabag before Sven Botman restored Newcastle's two-goal lead on the night, only for Elvin Jafarquiliyev scored once again for the away side - which came seconds after Aaron Ramsdale saved Marko Jankovic's penalty.

Despite a mass of changes as Qarabag attempted to at least secure a result in the second leg at St James' Park, Newcastle reclaimed control and eased to the 3-2 win on the night.

Eddie Howe will be full of pride after also being able to hand multiple youngsters their Newcastle debuts, while his side have also ensured they will face either Chelsea or Barcelona in the round of 16.

Bayer Leverkusen (2) 0-0 (0) Olympiacos: Leverkusen edge to last 16

Bayer Leverkusen edged into the Champions League round of 16 after a 0-0 draw on the night meant the German side recorded a 2-0 aggregate victory against Olympiacos.

Olympiacos, after a slow start, controlled more of the ball as they searched for a way back into the game, but a lack of quality in the final third allowed Bayer Leverkusen to comfortably defend their aggregate advantage.

While Leverkusen had chances of their own, with Patrik Schick missing two big chances, the Czech striker remained the hero for his side after last week's double ultimately proved the difference.

Kasper Hjulmand will be delighted that his side managed to keep back-to-back clean sheets, and the manager will be looking for his team to replicate that success in the round of 16.

Bayer Leverkusen will now have to wait to find out whether they will face either first seed Arsenal or fellow Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.