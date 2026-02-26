Leeds United transfer news: Whites to battle Bundesliga duo for French midfielder this summer?

By Carter White | 26 Feb 2026 15:41

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Rennes midfielder Djaoui Cisse this summer.

The Whites are currently preparing for a crunch clash in the Premier League on Saturday, when title challengers Manchester City are the visitors to Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side have enjoyed an excellent upturn in form since changing to a back-five formation at the end of 2025.

The Yorkshire-based club are clear of the relegation zone by a couple of positions, with the likes of Nottingham Forest and West Ham United below them.

After last weekend's North London derby defeat to Arsenal, even Tottenham Hotspur are candidates for demotion to the Championship.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Leeds 'make contact' over summer Cisse deal

According to French publication Media Foot, Leeds are planning for additions to their engine room ahead of the summer window.

The report states that Farke's side are interested in securing the services of Rennes midfielder Cisse.

It is understood that Leeds have made contact with representatives of the 22-year-old over a potential Premier League switch.

The Whites are not alone in their fondness of Cisse, though, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen supposedly keen on the player.

The France Under-21 international has made 18 appearances for Rennes in Ligue 1 this season but is yet to register a goal contribution.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Cisse move dependent on top-flight survival

Needless to say, Leeds will not be battling Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen for talented youngsters in the summer if Championship football is on the menu at Elland Road.

Farke and his crop have served up relative success for their Yorkshire crowd so far in 2025-26, keeping away from immediate relegation trouble.

The potential arrival of Cisse could signal the end of Ao Tanaka's time at the club, with the Japanese midfielder losing his guaranteed spot in the XI this term.