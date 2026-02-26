Preview: Rennes vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 26 Feb 2026 02:29 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 02:46

Rennes can stretch their Ligue 1 winning run to three matches on Saturday when they host Toulouse at Roazhon Park in Brittany.

Last week, Les Rennais held onto sixth place by defeating Auxerre 3-0, while Toulouse fell to 10th after settling for a 1-1 draw with Le Havre.

Match preview

The new manager bump worked splendidly for Rennes in Burgundy last week, with Franck Haise collecting a win in his first match in charge.

Since the sacking of Habib Beye, this side have won two in a row, netting three goals in both of those victories to remain in a European position.

Another win this weekend could vault them into a Champions League qualifying position, with only three points currently separating them from Marseille for fourth in the table.

Stade Rennais have points in five of their previous six Ligue 1 matches at Roazhon Park, with their only defeat over that stretch coming in January against Lorient (2-0).

With 37 points after 23 matchdays this side are well ahead of their pace from a season ago, boasting 11 more points than they had at this stage of the previous campaign.

On Saturday, Rennes can secure their first home triumph over Toulouse since 2022, when they came away with a narrow 2-1 victory.

A campaign with European aspirations heading into 2026 are beginning to fade away at Toulouse, a team currently on a four-match winless run in this competition.

That has Carles Martinez’s men sitting six points below Rennes for the final place in Europe next season, with the potential of dropping into the bottom half of the table with another defeat this weekend.

This side have lost their last two away league matches, scoring just one goal over that stretch, with only one domestic road win this year.

Away from home, this team have struggled when conceding a goal, earning one triumph in that situation throughout the campaign, defeating Lyon 2-1 in October.

They have claimed only one victory from their previous nine Ligue 1 matches played in February, beating Le Havre 4-1 in 2025.

Le Tefece are unbeaten in their previous six matches against Rennes, winning their last two at Roazhon Park, including a 2-0 triumph in this exact fixture last season.

Team News

Expect Glen Kamara to miss another match for Rennes this weekend due to an ankle injury, while Jeremy Jacquet still has a shoulder issue and Przemyslaw Frankowski is questionable because of a calf strain.

Mahdi Camara netted twice versus Auxerre last week, while Esteban Lepaul scored the other one and Brice Samba made two stops for his fifth clean sheet of the Ligue 1 campaign.

On the Toulouse side, Abu Francis is still recovering from a lower leg injury, Frank Magri is doubtful with a sore knee, Emersonn Correia da Silva has a hamstring strain, Rasmus Nicolaisen is questionablel with a thigh problem and Cristian Casseres will be suspended.

Julian Vignolo replaced Warren Kamanzi just past the half-hour mark last week and wound up scoring the equaliser three minutes before the 90 to rescue a point for his team.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Nagida, Rouault, Brassier, Merlin; Rongier, Camara; Al-Taamari, Blas, Nordin; Lepaul

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Sidibe, Cresswell, McKenzie; Kamanzi, Vossah, Diop, Methalie; Russell-Rowe, Gboho; Hidalgo

We say: Rennes 2-1 Toulouse

Since the departure of Beye, it feels as though a weight has been lifted off the shoulders of Rennes, and we expect them to do enough to defeat a Toulouse side who have struggled to earn maximum points this year.

