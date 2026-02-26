Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Feb 2026 18:51

Bayer Leverkusen risk being cut adrift from the Bundesliga's top four if they lose against visitors Mainz 05 at Bay Arena on Saturday.

The sixth-placed hosts have 39 points but they could end the weekend seven points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart, while 13th-placed Mainz have 22 points having drawn 1-1 with Hamburger SV on February 20.

Match preview

Leverkusen suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat against Union Berlin on February 21, a game in which they only produced one shot on target, and they also only mustered one effort on target when they were held to a goalless stalemate by Olympiacos on Tuesday.

The club had only once produced one or fewer shots on target in a contest this season prior to their most recent two, though they have kept three clean sheets in their last four outings.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand's side will face four of the division's bottom eight in their next six Bundesliga games, whereas they face four of the top 10 in their final six fixtures, including RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart.

Die Werkself have proven difficult to best in recent weeks given their loss against Union stands as their only defeat since January 26, a stretch that saw them win six times and settle for stalemates on two occasions.

Leverkusen's draw with Olympiacos at home extended their unbeaten streak at Bay Arena to five games, though they failed to triumph in a fifth consecutive match at the stadium.

© Imago

Mainz largely limited Hamburger to long-range strikes, and they would have taken three points had Fabio Vieira not netted a 64th-minute free kick.

Urs Fischer has overseen one loss and one draw in his side's past two Bundesliga matches, though his team have still collected 10 points from the last 15 on offer, with his players scoring eight times and conceding seven goals in that stretch.

Despite a period of positive results, the club are only two points ahead of 16th-placed St Pauli, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

The visitors are looking for their first victory in five meetings with Leverkusen, and they will hope to avenge their 4-3 defeat in the reverse fixture in October 2025.

Die Nullfunfer still have considerable room for improvement on the road given they have only won one of their 11 most recent clashes away from home, with the side succumbing to defeat seven times.

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

L

W

W

D

W

L

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

L

D

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

L

W

W

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Chai v.d. Laage

With centre-back Loic Bade dealing with a thigh problem, Leverkusen look set to start midfielder Robert Andrich in defence once again, stationing him alongside Jarell Quansah and Edmond Tapsoba.

Aleix Garcia featured in the XI in a double pivot against Olympiacos, and should he retain his place, he may appear next to Ezequiel Fernandez.

Forwards Eliesse Ben Seghir (ankle) and Nathan Tella (foot) have been ruled out, though striker Patrik Schick is ready to play his part on Saturday.

Mainz are beset by injuries to key stars, including centre-back Stefan Bell, goalkeeper Robin Zentner and attacker Benedict Hollerbach.

Daniel Batz is the most likely candidate to be trusted in goal, while he could be protected by a back three consisting of Dominik Kohr, Stefan Posch and Kacper Potulski.

The visitors may field a front two of Silas and Phillip Tietz, who were both selected from the start last time out.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Arthur, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo; Maza, Poku; Schick

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Kohr, Posch, Potulski; Da Costa, Lee, Sano, Amiri, Widmer; Silas, Tietz

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Mainz 05

Leverkusen's attacking performances have let the team down recently, but they are fortunate that Mainz have rarely enjoyed travelling.

The visitors' record against their hosts is poor, so while the home team may encounter problems, they should still come away with three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.