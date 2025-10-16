Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to close the gap on the top four when they take on an out-of-form Mainz 05 side this Saturday afternoon at the Mewa Arena.

Die Nullfunfer are currently languishing in the relegation zone, while Die Werkself appear to have rediscovered their best form following their early managerial change.

Match preview

Managing a sixth-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season was seen as a huge achievement for a team with limited resources, though it appears Mainz may have bitten off more than they could chew.

Balancing European and league duties is proving to be an arduous task for the club, who are in the midst of just their fifth continental campaign in their history.

Mainz certainly needed the international break in order to hit the reset button, with the team now looking to improve on their woeful run of four defeats from six Bundesliga games.

Defence has been a particularly weak area for Bo Henriksen and his men, with Mainz conceding six goals without reply across their successive league defeats.

Home form is another area of concern for Die Nullfunfer, with the club failing to win a Bundesliga game at the Mewa Arena since February. To make matters worse, Mainz have lost all three of their home league games, failing to score a single goal.

Hoping to take advantage of Karnevalsverein’s problems is a fast-improving Bayer Leverkusen side, who have not lost a game since their season-opening defeat to Hoffenheim last August.

Die Werkself made the brave choice of axing Erik ten Hag just three games into the new season, though their bold decision to replace the Dutchman with Kasper Hjulmand appears to have paid off… at least in the short term.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in seven games across all competitions, with Hjulmand responsible for six of those results – including three key Bundesliga victories.

The team return to action from the international break, looking to pile pressure on the top four with what they hope is a third straight league success.

Wins over St Pauli and Union Berlin dragged Leverkusen up to fifth in the table, and the team could go even further should they bag a third straight Bundesliga win – something they have not managed since April.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

L D L W L L

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

D L W L W L

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

L D W D W W

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

W D D W D W

Team News

Mainz remain without goalkeeper Robin Zentner, who will serve the second of his two-match suspension on Saturday.

Defender Anthony Caci missed the last three games with a thigh injury, and the 28-year-old is expected to remain on the sidelines this weekend.

Teenage defender Maxim Dal joins him on the injury list as the 19-year-old continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, will continue to miss Argentina international Exequiel Palacios, who is not expected to return from his groin injury until January.

French forward Martin Terrier is a doubt for the weekend, with the player still recovering from his Achilles tendon injury.

Jarell Quansah is also a doubt after withdrawing from the England camp last weekend with a knee injury.

Influential forward Patrik Schick is nearing a return from a muscle injury, though he is unlikely to be thrown straight into action against Mainz.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Riess; Da Costa, Hanche-Olsen, Kohr; Nordin, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Bade, Andrich, Tapsoba; Vazquez, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo; Poku, Tillman; Kofane

We say: Mainz 05 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Mainz are expected to deliver an improved performance after getting a short break during the international break.

Nevertheless, Bayer Leverkusen are expected to keep their momentum train going as the team eye their third straight Bundesliga victory. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to pick up their fourth win in five games against Mainz.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email