Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between Mainz 05 and Fiorentina, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Unblemished in the Conference League after two rounds, Mainz 05 and Fiorentina compete on matchday three at the Mainz Arena in what is the most high-profile fixture in Europe’s third-tier club competition.

Stefano Pioli paid the price for the Viola’s poor Serie A start on Tuesday, getting the sack with Daniele Galloppa stepping in temporarily, and the Bundesliga side will look to capitalise on the upheaval in Florence to outdo the two-time finalists in this tournament.

Match preview

Fiorentina's miserable results were not going to last forever before the higher-ups in Tuscany intervened, and Pioli ultimately paid the price for the Viola's winless start in Serie A.

The returning manager was given a three-year contract on a substantial salary, and while they were nearly unbeatable in the Conference League, the Tuscany outfit could not secure a victory in domestic competition, losing six and drawing four of their first 10 league games, leaving them at the bottom of the Serie A table.

That poor start cost Pioli his job, with Galloppa expected to take over the Gigliati for Thursday's trip to Mainz, where Fiorentina hope to continue their winning streak in the Conference League.

They are at the top of the competition after winning against Sigma Olomouc (2-0) and Rapid Vienna (3-0), scoring five goals and conceding none.

Europe has provided the cellar-dwelling Serie A club with much-needed relief, as evidenced by all four of their wins this season coming on the continent — they defeated Polissya in the playoff round — and they aim to extend this winning run to maintain their position at the top of the 36-team league.

Galloppa will need to get the Viola scoring again, having failed to score in consecutive league defeats to Inter Milan and Lecce, suffering 3-0 and 1-0 losses, respectively.

The home supporters, like their counterparts from Florence, will also hope that Europe offers much-needed relief after poor domestic form.

Mainz enter Thursday's high-profile match on a three-match winless streak across Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal fixtures, their last victory coming in last month's Conference League game against Zrinjski.

In fact, the 05ers' sole wins in their previous eight matches across league, domestic cup and continental games have been in Europe's third-tier club tournament, both 1-0 wins over Omonia and Zrinjski.

They have suffered five defeats during that period, highlighting their difficulties in securing results, which Bo Henriksen aims to address on matchday three.

Having finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season, Mainz head into Thursday's game against Fiorentina second-bottom in the German top flight with five points from 45 available, emphasising their poor form.

Therefore, Thursday's clash with the Serie A strugglers might be unpredictable, given their winning record in Europe, which contrasts with their respective nightmare starts in Germany and Italy.

Mainz 05 Conference League form:

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):





L



L



W



L



L



D





Fiorentina Conference League form:

Fiorentina form (all competitions):





L



L



W



D



L



L





Team News

Henriksen is unlikely to have Anthony Caci (thigh), Maxim Dal (knee) and Maxim Leitsch available for Mainz due to injury and illness.

Nadiem Amiri has scored one of the two goals for the Carnival Club in Europe — Nelson Weiper has notched the other — and the midfielder, who has netted three in the league, hopes to be decisive for the 05ers on Thursday.

Tariq Lamptey is a long-term absentee for Fiorentina with a knee injury, while Robin Gosens (hamstring) is also on the treatment table.

Edin Dzeko, who became the Conference League's oldest goalscorer on matchday two, aims to score in consecutive continental games; the 39-year-old should start up front with Moise Kean.

While it remains to be seen if Galloppa makes numerous changes, Cher Ndour, scorer of two and assister of one, is likely to continue in the lineup, aiming to maintain his strong European form.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Da Costa, Hanche-Olsen, Kohr; Mwene, Sano, Amiri, Widmer; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Pongracic, Mari, Ranieri; Dodo, Ndour, Caviglia, Fagioli, Fortini; Dzeko, Kean

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Fiorentina

Strong in Europe but out of favour domestically, both Mainz and Fiorentina are hoping for much-needed relief on the continent on Thursday.

It is difficult to separate them on matchday three, and the points may be shared at the Mainz Arena, keeping their unbeaten runs alive in the competition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email