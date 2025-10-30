Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Mainz 05 and Werder Bremen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mainz 05 will aim to arrest their Bundesliga slump with a victory against visitors Werder Bremen on Saturday at Mewa Arena.

The hosts are third last in 16th place with four points, and a loss could see them end the weekend in 18th, while ninth-placed Bremen have 11 points and could climb as high as sixth by the end of matchweek nine.

Match preview

Mainz come into the weekend's clash having been beaten in each of their past four league fixtures, as well as five of their last seven in all competitions, including when they lost 2-0 against Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

That latest defeat was their second consecutive loss against Stuttgart, with the club losing 2-1 in the Bundesliga on October 26, and they can have no complaints with the result given they produced just one shot on target and failed to generate any meaningful opportunities in front of goal.

Manager Bo Henriksen will be concerned that his side have not kept a clean sheet in the top flight since February 22, a period spanning 19 matches.

Karnevalsverein's issues at the back have been particularly pronounced in recent weeks considering they have conceded 12 times in their past five outings, scoring four goals in those matches, netting on three occasions in a 4-3 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen on October 18.

In Mainz's seven games at home in 2025-26, they have experienced defeat in five matches, with their only two victories coming in the Conference League.

Werder Bremen did not play in the DFB-Pokal midweek, but they did triumph 1-0 against Union Berlin on October 24 in the Bundesliga, their second 1-0 win in three fixtures.

The Green-Whites appear to have turned a corner, as while they suffered four losses and won once in their opening six games of the campaign, they are since unbeaten in three matches.

Horst Steffen's team have scored the joint fewest goals in the top 11 (12) and conceded the second most in the top 14 (16), and only four teams in the top flight have kept more clean sheets (three).

Bremen won both encounters against Mainz in 2024-25, extending their winning streak against the hosts to four matches, while also extending their undefeated streak to five games.

The visitors have not travelled well this season, with the club losing three and drawing one of their five away fixtures, with their solitary victory coming against last-placed Borussia Monchengladbach on September 14.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:





L



W



L



L



L



L





Mainz 05 form (all competitions):





W



L



L



W



L



L





Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:





W



L



L



W



D



W





Team News

Mainz wing-back Anthony Caci is dealing with a hamstring injury, while teenage centre-back Maxim Dal is sidelined due to a knee issue.

Danny da Costa, Stefan Bell and Dominik Kohr have been regulars in the backline despite the club's poor form, and they may be flanked by Silvan Widmer and Phillipp Mwene.

Striker Benedict Hollerbach has started his side's last three in the Bundesliga, though he has failed to score in his four league starts, and he will have to improve in the final third on Saturday if the hosts hope to claim three points.

As for Bremen, full-backs Mitchell Weiser and Felix Agu have been ruled out, and their absences may lead to the selection of Yukinari Sugawara and Marco Friedl.

Former Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface is set to spearhead his side's attack, with Romano Schmid an option to feature in a number 10 role.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Da Costa, Bell, Kohr; Widmer, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Sugawara, Pieper, Coulibaly, Friedl; Stage, Lynen; Grull, Schmid, Mbangula; Boniface

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Werder Bremen

It would not be surprising if Werder Bremen proved difficult to beat given their performances of late have improved.

However, the visitors have not been resilient away from home, so perhaps Mainz will have an opportunity to earn at least a point and end their losing streak.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email