Preview:Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Bundesliga clash between Mainz 05 and Hoffenheim, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bundesliga action returns this Friday night with an intriguing clash at the MEWA Arena between a struggling Mainz 05 side and a high-flying Hoffenheim outfit.

Die Nullfunfer have struggled to balance their continental and domestic duties this season, while Die Kraichgauer are looking to claim a record-equalling fifth straight Bundesliga victory.

Match preview

Mainz are certainly not regulars on the European stage, which means their inclusion in this year’s Europa Conference League campaign is undoubtedly a big deal for the club.

Die Nullfunfer have been terrific in the competition, winning all three of their league phase matches – including a memorable 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.

However, all their accomplishments on the continent have come at a cost – a rotten run of results in the Bundesliga.

Mainz head into Friday’s fixture sitting in the automatic relegation zone after winning just one of their opening 10 matches, marking one of their worst starts to a season in years.

Bo Henriksen’s side, who finished sixth last season, seem like a completely different team in the Bundesliga, having picked up just one point from their last six games in the competition.

Mainz endured a 1-0 derby defeat away at Eintracht Frankfurt just before the international break, and they will be hoping to hit the restart button as we head into the final five rounds before the winter break.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, will be hoping to equal a club record as they attempt to win their fifth straight match in the Bundesliga.

The international break came at a bad time for Christian Ilzer and his men, who not only picked up four straight victories in the competition but also bagged three goals in each of those wins.

In their last outing, Die Kraichgauer came back from behind to get the better of a strong RB Leipzig side, leaving them in sixth spot – just nine points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich.

Only three teams in the Bundesliga have scored more goals this season than Hoffenheim’s 21, and the team will be hoping to continue their impressive scoring run when they take on a leaky Mainz defence.

Ilzer’s men have not tasted victory away at the MEWA Arena for over five years, but considering their recent run, the visitors will be feeling confident ahead of their latest outing.

Team News

Mainz could be without star midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who pulled out of Germany’s squad with an adductor injury. A late fitness test will provide more information, though the player is highly likely to start if deemed fit.

Defender Anthony Caci continues to battle with a hamstring problem, and he is not expected back until January.

Teenage prospect Maxim Dal will also be on the sidelines as he continues to battle with a knee problem.

Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric bagged a brace when these two teams last met in April this year, and the 34-year-old will be looking to do more damage on Friday.

Fresh from keeping successive clean sheets, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann is set to make his landmark 500th Bundesliga appearance – a feat achieved by just 13 other players.

Vladimir Coufal and Robin Hranac were both on the scoresheet for Czechia in a 6-0 win over Gibraltar, and both are expected to feature for Hoffenheim on Friday.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Da Costa, Maloney, Kohr; Widmer, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Hajdari, Bernardo; Promel, Avdullahu, Burger; Kramaric; Lemperle, Toure

We say: Mainz 05 1-2 Hoffenheim

Mainz should be a lot more refreshed following the international break, though serious question marks remain over their league form.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are looking to win a historic fifth straight Bundesliga game, and we are backing them to impress away from home.

Sebastian Sternik

