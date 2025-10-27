Preview:Mainz vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's DFB-Pokal clash between Mainz 05 and Stuttgart, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mainz 05 will be looking for immediate revenge against Stuttgart when they welcome them to Mewa Arena on Wednesday in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

The visitors claimed victory when the sides clashed on Sunday in the Bundesliga, winning 2-1 thanks to Deniz Undav's 80th-minute strike, and the weekend's winners will hope that Wednesday will be another step towards retaining their DFB-Pokal crown.

Match preview

Mainz only produced one shot on target in the entire second half against Stuttgart, and the result left them third last in 16th place with just four points from eight games, with the club currently residing in the relegation playoff spot.

The visitors advanced into the second round of the cup thanks to their 1-0 win against Dynamo Dresden on August 18, but they failed to reach the third stage of the competition in their prior two campaigns.

Karnevalsverein's defensive record has room for improvement given they have conceded 10 goals in their last four matches, and they have also faced the joint third most shots (123) in the top flight.

Bo Henriksen's side have been beaten in three of their past four, scoring on four occasions, and they have lost nine of their 13 fixtures in all competitions this campaign.

Defeat for Mainz on Wednesday would be their fifth consecutive domestic loss at Mewa Arena, though they did win 1-0 against Zrinjski Mostar on October 23 in their most recent home clash.

The DFB-Pokal holders needed a penalty shootout to beat Eintracht Braunschweig on August 26 after drawing 4-4, with tie's winners surrendering 2-1 and 4-3 leads in the game.

Stuttgart finished ninth last term in the Bundesliga with 50 points, but they are currently third with 18 points from a possible 24, and their points per match rate of 2.25 would be enough to end 2025-26 with 76 points.

Die Roten's triumph against Mainz on the weekend was their seventh victory against their hosts in their 11 most recent encounters, and they only lost once in that time.

Sebastian Hoeness has guided his team to three victories in their past four, a period in which his players managed to keep two clean sheets, score six times and concede just two goals.

Stuttgart's away form has been mixed considering they have been defeated in three and won two of their last five contests on the road, alternating between wins and losses.

Mainz 05 DFB-Pokal form:





W





Mainz 05 form (all competitions):





L



W



L



L



W



L





Stuttgart DFB-Pokal form:





W





Stuttgart form (all competitions):





W



L



W



W



L



W





Team News

With Bundesliga survival the priority, Mainz may make changes from their usual lineup, with striker Nelson Weiper likely to be considered for a starting spot ahead of Benedict Hollerbach.

Defender Andreas Hanche-Olsen was brought on against Stuttgart on the weekend, and he may be selected from the first whistle on Wednesday.

The visitors will also certainly make changes, though regulars such as Angelo Stiller could still be chosen to start in midfield in order to ensure the team are strong enough to claim victory.

Ameen Al-Dakhil featured in his side's back three on Sunday, and he may be rested in favour of Ramon Hendriks.

Perhaps Deniz Undav will be supported up front by attackers Tiago Tomas and Bilal El Khannouss.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Riess; Da Costa, Widmer, Hanche-Olsen; Nordin, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Bredlow; Jaquez, Chabot, Hendriks; Assignon, Chema, Stiller, Mittelstadt; El Khannouss, Tomas; Undav

We say: Mainz 05 1-2 Stuttgart

Mainz have frequently been beaten in recent weeks, whereas the visitors' form has been positive, especially from a defensive perspective.

Wednesday's clash could be closely fought given Stuttgart have not always travelled well, but the away side will be buoyed by their previous triumph against Mainz, and they should be seen as favourites.

