Preview:Stuttgart vs Mainz - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Stuttgart and Mainz 05, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stuttgart will hope to continue their strong start to the Bundesliga season with a victory against relegation-threatened visitors Mainz 05 on Sunday at MHPArena.

Third-placed Die Roten beat Wolfsburg 3-0 on October 18, increasing their points tally to 15 after seven matchweeks, which is 11 more than 16th-placed Mainz.

Match preview

The hosts dominated proceedings when they faced Wolfsburg, restricting the Wolves to low-quality efforts that totalled just 0.32 xG, while the victors produced four big chances and numerous shots from around the six-yard box.

Stuttgart's win was their fourth consecutive triumph in the Bundesliga, with Sebastian Hoeness guiding his side to three clean sheets in that time.

However, the club have experienced two losses in their last four, both of which occurred in the Europa League, including when they lost 1-0 against Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Die Roten's total of 11 Bundesliga goals is only more than one of the league's top 11, though their record of six goals conceded is only bettered by first-placed Bayern Munich (four).

Stuttgart have won all four of their fixtures at MHPArena this campaign, conceding once while finding the back of the net on six occasions.

Mainz suffered a 4-3 loss against Bayer Leverkusen on October 18, and they can have no complaints with their defeat considering they failed to produce any big chances while Leverkusen created four, and they also faced 18 attempts from inside the penalty area.

Boss Bo Henriksen's side have been beaten in each of their past three in the top flight, losing by a cumulative score of 10-3.

The visitors managed to get back to winning ways on Thursday, beating Zrinjski Mostar 1-0 in the Conference League, keeping their first clean sheet in three.

Karnevalsverein avoided defeat in their two clashes against Stuttgart in 2024-25, emerging as 2-0 winners at home in January and drawing 3-3 in August 2024.

Mainz were defeated 4-0 by Hamburger SV on October 5 in their most recent away contest, but they did win their prior two matches on their travels.

Team News

Stuttgart's biggest injury concerns are in the forward line, with striker Ermedin Demirovic and winger Justin Diehl set to miss out.

Wide attackers Bilal El Khannouss and Tiago Tomas have both scored two league goals, and they will start either side of centre-forward Deniz Undav.

Midfielder Angelo Stiller has been responsible for much of the team's buildup play this season, and he will have to link well with defenders Luca Jaquez, Julian Chabot and Ramon Hendriks if his side are to win on Sunday.

With Mainz wing-back Anthony Caci sidelined because of a hamstring injury, Nikolas Veratschnig and Phillipp Mwene can be expected to flank their team's back three.

Kaishu Sano and Nadiem Amiri are two of only four players to have started every league game this season, and the duo will be stationed together in a double pivot.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Jaquez, Chabot, Hendriks; Assignon, Chema, Stiller, Mittelstadt; El Khannouss, Tomas; Undav

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Da Costa, Bell, Kohr; Veratschnig, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

We say: Stuttgart 2-0 Mainz 05

Stuttgart's domestic form has been excellent, and their ability to shut opponents out means the visitors may find it difficult to create opportunities.

Mainz 05's league performances have been worrisome, and unless they can find a way of addressing their defensive weaknesses, then they will almost certainly succumb to another loss.

