Manchester United could reportedly reignite their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher during the January transfer window.

The 20-time English champions were linked with the Englishman over the summer, and it is understood that Ruben Amorim's side made a late approach for the ex-Chelsea midfielder.

Man United were allegedly interested in a loan, while Atletico wanted a permanent exit, so the 25-year-old stayed at Wanda Metropolitano, and he has again been an important player for Diego Simeone's side this season.

Gallagher has made 16 appearances for the Red and Whites in 2025-26, scoring twice, and he has a contract with the capital giants until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

However, the Englishman is thought to be keen to return to the Premier League, while Man United could decide to add another midfielder to their squad at the start of 2026.

Man United 'considering' January move for Gallagher

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Gallagher "could be an opportunity" for Man United in January, while Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller remains on the club's radar.

"Conor Gallagher could be an opportunity, but Atletico Madrid didn't want to let him go in August. So let's see what happens in the January window," Romano told GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast.

"Angelo Stiller is also a player they appreciate from Stuttgart, but I don't see a German club selling one of the stars in the January window at all. So January is not going to be easy. It's going to be about opportunities in the summer could be different. And for sure, Manchester United in 2026 will add again, at least one midfielder."

Gallagher made the move to Atletico from Chelsea in the summer of 2024, and he has represented his current side on 66 occasions, scoring six goals and registering six assists in the process.

Stiller another midfield 'option' for Man United in 2026

Stiller, 24, has scored once and registered five assists in 17 appearances for Stuttgart this season, and the midfielder's future is the subject of much speculation.

The Germany international is thought to be on the radar of a number of major clubs due to his performances since the start of last season, with Man United said to be admirers.

However, a January deal for Stiller is viewed as incredibly complicated, with the midfielder more likely to leave his German club during next summer's transfer window.

Kobbie Mainoo continues to be linked with a move away from Man United in January, with Napoli regarded as the favourites to sign him, but the midfielder will not be allowed to leave Old Trafford in the winter unless a suitable replacement is identified.