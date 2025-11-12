Manchester United could allegedly make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes during next summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils will almost certainly add one midfielder to their squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, while it is possible that two could arrive, with Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo all seemingly facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is out of contract next June - the Brazilian could yet be handed an extension, though, due to his impressive form in the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign.

Fernandes has played in a deeper midfield role alongside Casemiro this term, but he continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and the Portugal international is expected to consider his future following the 2026 World Cup.

Ugarte and Mainoo also face uncertain futures due to their lack of action, with the latter potentially leaving on loan in January, should the right opportunity arrive.

Man United 'considering' 2026 move for Wolves ace Gomes

Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher, Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are among the midfielders to be linked with moves to Old Traford.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Wolves' Gomes is also on the club's radar, with the Brazilian potentially available for a cut-price fee during next summer's transfer window.

Wolves are currently bottom of the Premier League table on two points, and Gomes is expected to be on the move in 2026 even if the club are able to escape the relegation zone.

The 24-year-old made the move to Molineux from Flamengo in January 2023, and he has represented his current side on 103 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in the process.

Would Gomes be a good signing for Man United?

A 10-time Brazil international, Gomes has undoubtedly been one of Wolves' better performers in a poor season to date, providing one assist in 14 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has shown his class in the Premier League since his arrival, and the speculation surrounding his future is not a surprise considering his ability and potential.

Man United will not be able to spend huge money on two central midfielders next summer, so a cut-price deal for Gomes does make a lot of sense.

Red Devils head coach Amorim is believed to be desperate to add more energy to his midfield, hence the interest in Atletico's Gallagher, and Gomes certainly fits the brief.