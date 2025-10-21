Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between Mainz 05 and Zrinjski Mostar, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mainz 05 will be aiming for a second Conference League victory when they welcome Zrinjski Mostar to Mewa Arena on Thursday.

The hosts are currently 13th in the league phase table after one matchweek following their narrow 1-0 triumph against Omonia Nicosia on October 2, whereas the visitors won 5-0 against Lincoln Red Imps on the same date and rank first.

Match preview

Mainz 05 may not have won by a big margin against Omonia Nicosia, but they were excellent defensively throughout, facing just one shot on target and 0.24 xG.

However, the club have since conceded seven times in two Bundesliga games, with the team losing 4-3 against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bo Henriksen's side are currently third last in the German top flight with just four points from seven league fixtures, and they have lost four, drawn one and triumphed in two of their seven most recent games in all competitions.

Die Nullfunfer netted one or fewer goals in five of those seven matches, and they conceded at least two goals in three of their past four.

Mainz will be desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat at Mewa Arena, with the hosts having been beaten in four of their five games at home this campaign.

Zrinjski Mostar raced into a 3-0 lead at half time against Lincoln Red Imps, and they limited their opponents to just two attempts inside the box, while they also prevented them from producing a single shot on target.

However, given Red Imps had conceded nine times in their prior two European outings, it is perhaps premature to draw any conclusions about the Bosnia-Herzegovinian visitors' goalscoring prowess.

Plemici's record in the Conference League is mixed considering they have experienced losses in 10 of their 20 outings in the competition, finding the back of the net 25 times while conceding 28 goals.

Boss Igor Stimac's side are undefeated in 10 games, emerging as victors on seven occasions, but they did lose one and draw one of their two European fixtures prior to their clash against Red Imps.

Zrinjski Mostar are unbeaten in their past five on the road - they won three times in that period - but it should be noted they have only scored more than once in one of their last six away contests, failing to net twice.

Mainz 05 Conference League form:





W





Mainz 05 form (all competitions):





L



W



L



W



L



L





Zrinjski Mostar Conference League form:





W





Zrinjski Mostar form (all competitions):





W



D



W



W



D



W





Team News

Mainz 05 boss Henriksen is likely to resort to a team that he trusts given his team's struggles, with Danny da Costa, Andreas Hanche-Olsen and Dominik Kohr candidates to feature in a back three.

With wing-back Anthony Caci ruled out due to a tendon injury, Nikolas Veratschnig may be stationed on the right of the team's back three.

The hosts have encountered difficulties in the final third since the sale of striker Jonathan Burkardt in the summer, but they will have to find ways of getting by with a forward line of Paul Nebel, Jae-sung Lee and Benedict Hollerbach.

Zrinjski Mostar winger Tyler Burey is set to miss out as a result of a hamstring injury, so expect to see Karlo Abramovic and Mario Cuze flank Nemanja Bilbija.

Centre-backs Duje Dujmovic and Slobodan Jakovljevic may be shieled by midfielders Igor Savic and Neven Durasek.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Riess; Da Costa, Hanche-Olsen, Kohr; Veratschnig, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

Zrinjski Mostar possible starting lineup:

Karacic; Vranjkovic, Jakovljevic, Dujmovic, Mamic; Savic, Durasek; Abramovic, Ivancic, Cuze; Bilbija

We say: Mainz 05 2-1 Zrinjski Mostar

Though Mainz are not playing well from an offensive perspective, the visitors' record in Europe is poor, and they will likely find it difficult to compete with their hosts.

The Bundesliga side have been vulnerable at the back, but it would be surprising if their superior quality was unable to earn them three points on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email