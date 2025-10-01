Preview: Omonia vs Mainz - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between Omonia and Mainz 05, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Europa Conference League action returns as Omonia Nicosia host FSV Mainz at the GSP Stadium in one of many matchday one fixtures this Thursday night.

The Cypriot giants reached the knockout phase of this competition last season, while Mainz are preparing to compete in the main draw of a European competition for the first time since 2017.

Match preview

Omonia are no strangers to European football, with the club qualifying for two Europa League and three Conference League campaigns since 2021.

Last season, Henning Berg’s side picked up a couple of vital league-phase victories over Vikingur Reykjavik and Rapid Wien in order to qualify for the Conference League knockout stage – eventually losing to fellow Cypriot outfit Pafos.

Having navigated their way through qualifying, Omonia are back in the big time and ready to give their continental opponents another run for their money – starting with Mainz on Thursday night.

Berg’s men are certainly in good form, with the team winning their last four league games – including a couple of 5-0 wins over AEL Limassol and Anorthosis.

Having won four straight games and scoring 14 goals in the process, Omonia will certainly fancy their chances when they welcome Bundesliga opposition to the GSP Stadium.

Unlike their opponents, Mainz are certainly not flying. The Bundesliga outfit are desperately lacking consistency, going from incredible highs to depressing lows on a weekly basis.

Over the weekend, for instance, Mainz welcomed Borussia Dortmund to their MEWA Arena and ended up losing 2-0, while a week earlier the team celebrated a 4-1 thumping of Augsburg.

Out of their last seven competitive matches, Mainz have suffered four defeats, picked up two wins and also settled for one draw – a run of results which leaves them low on confidence ahead of Thursday’s trip to Cyprus.

Nevertheless, Mainz supporters will be excited about seeing their side compete on the continent, considering the 05ers rarely qualify for international competitions.

Their last foray into continental football took place in the 2016-17 campaign, with the team finishing third in their Europa League group, which consisted of Anderlecht, Saint-Etienne and Gabala.

Omonia Conference League form:

W W W W L W

Omonia form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Mainz 05 Conference League form:

L W

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

L W D L W L

















Team News

Willy Semedo is undoubtedly the key man for Omonia, having already scored 11 goals this season – including four in as many games since the international break.

Former Manchester City man Stevan Jovetic has also scored his fair share of goals this season, though the forward has been out for the last four games with an injury.

Elsewhere, Matro Maric is suspended for the match and will have to watch on from the stands.

Mainz, on the other hand, will be looking to get the best out of midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who bagged goals in both legs against Rosenborg during the qualifying round for the Conference League.

In terms of injuries, Anthony Caci is a doubt after picking up a muscle injury last week, while youngster Maxim Dal is set to miss out due to a knee problem.

Midfielder Daniel Gleiber featured on the substitutes bench against Dortmund last weekend – his first sighting in the dugout since his thigh injury. Another place on the bench beckons for the 20-year-old.

Omonia possible starting lineup: Fabiano-Freitas; Kitsos, Panagiotou, Coulibaly, Masouras; Ewandro, Eiting, Kousoulos; Semedo, Mmaee, Chatzigiovanis

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup: Zentner; Kohr, Hanche-Olsen, da Costa; Mwene, Amiri, Sano, Widmer; Lee, Nebel; Sieb

We say: Omonia 1-1 Mainz 05

Omonia might be in great form domestically, but Mainz are expected to provide a far more difficult challenge.

Nevertheless, the Cypriot outfit are strong at home, and we are backing both teams to share a point on matchday one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

