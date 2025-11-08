Preview:Frankfurt vs Mainz - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz 05, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Eintracht Frankfurt will be looking to find a little bit of consistency in their form when they welcome Mainz to the Deutsche Bank Park this Sunday evening.

The Eagles are struggling to get wins on the board across all competitions, while Die Nullfunfer will be hoping to translate their impressive European form into some much-needed Bundesliga points.

Match preview

In their first five games of the new season, Eintracht Frankfurt certainly made a statement as they picked up four victories and scored three or more goals in all those successes.

In more recent times, the Eagles have seen their form collapse, with the team picking up one measly win from their last eight games across all competitions.

Eintracht last tasted victory towards the end of October when they picked up a 2-0 win over a struggling St Pauli side, though since then they have endured three tough games.

Dino Toppmoller’s men were first beaten by Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal before being held to a 1-1 draw by Bundesliga’s bottom team, Heidenheim.

In their last outing, Eintracht were held to a goalless draw away at Napoli in the Champions League – their third draw across six matches.

Mainz, on the other hand, are providing a great example of how European football can hurt domestic ambitions.

Bo Henriksen and his men are absolutely flying in the Europa Conference League, being one of three teams to still boast a perfect winning record.

Last Thursday, the club welcomed Italian giants Fiorentina to the MEWA Arena before beating them 2-1 with a couple of late goals.

When it comes to their Bundesliga form, this has been a bit of a horror show for Mainz, considering the club are 17th in the table with just five points to their name.

Die Nullfunfer have lost six of their nine games in the league, and they just recently ended their four-match losing run in the competition.

Team News

Midfielder Oscar Hojlund remains on the sidelines for Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend, with the player still struggling with a thigh injury – one which has kept him out of action since mid-October.

Fellow midfielder Can Yilmaz Uzun missed Tuesday’s trip to Napoli due to a hamstring injury, and he is unlikely to return on Sunday.

Forward Fares Chaibi has reportedly picked up a knock and also remains a doubt for the weekend.

Mainz, meanwhile, will be without defender Anthony Caci as the player continues to recover from his thigh injury.

Youngster Mazim Dal has not featured in a single game this season due to a knee injury, and the 19-year-old defender is still a couple of months away from making his comeback.

Experienced defender Stefan Bell is a doubt for the trip to Frankfurt, with the player struggling with a knock and missing the last three games.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Kristensen, Koch, Theate; Doan, Larsson, Skhiri, Brown; Gotze; Burkardt, Knauff

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Hanche-Olsen, Maloney, Kohr; Widmer, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Mainz 05

Eintracht are struggling to find some rhythm in recent weeks, and we are backing their frustrations to continue on Sunday.

Mainz are coming into this game on the back of an impressive European victory, and their confidence will be hard to crack.

