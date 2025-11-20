Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between FC Koln and Eintracht Frankfurt, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Eintracht Frankfurt will continue their push for the Bundesliga's Champions League spots when they travel to face FC Koln at RheinEnergieSTADION on Saturday.

The ninth-placed hosts have 14 points following their 3-1 loss against Borussia Monchengladbach on November 8, whereas the Eagles come into the clash in seventh place with 17 points after beating Mainz 05 1-0 on November 9.

Match preview

Newly-promoted FC Koln have surpassed expectations, with their points tally after 10 games 18 shy of the total Hoffenheim managed last term when they finished fourth last in 15th place, one place above the relegation playoff spot.

The Billy Goats only faced nine shots against Gladbach, but their defensive frailty has at times been costly, with the side keeping just one clean sheet in 10 games.

Manager Lukas Kwasniok's side have scored in seven of their past eight matches, but they only scored once in six of those games, while they have conceded at least twice in five of their last nine.

FC Koln's record of late has been poor considering they have lost three, drawn one and won just one in their five most recent fixtures, and they only came out on top against their opponents once in their prior four.

The hosts' performances at home have been mixed given they have emerged as winners in two of their five outings at RheinEnergieSTADION this season, settling for a stalemate once while losing twice.

Though Frankfurt only netted their winner against Mainz nine minutes from time, they should be credited for restricting their opponents to one shot inside the box, as well as the fact the first of Mainz's three attempts came in the 75th minute.

The club are currently four points from fourth-placed Stuttgart, who occupy the final Champions League spot, but they face a difficult test against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Dino Toppmoller appears to have addressed some of his side's defensive issues considering they have only shipped two goals in their five most recent games, whereas they had conceded on 23 occasions in their previous eight.

The Eagles' record against FC Koln is poor, with the hosts avoiding defeat in their last six clashes against the visitors, who lost three of those meetings.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in four in the Bundesliga, a period in which they claimed victory twice, but they head into the weekend's match off the back of two draws and one win in all competitions.

Toppmoller has also guided his team to three consecutive stalemates away from home, with the club winless in their past four on the road.

Team News

FC Koln will not be able to call upon centre-backs Timo Hubers and Luca Kilian, meaning Joel Schmied, Eric Martel and Cenk Ozkacar are among the only candidates left to start in central defence.

Said El Mala is likely to be selected up front, with the forward supported by attackers Florian Kainz and Jakub Kaminski.

Frankfurt's Oscar Hojlund is dealing with a thigh issue, as is fellow midfielder Hugo Larsson, so perhaps Ellyes Skhiri and Fares Chaibi will be stationed together in a double pivot.

Key attacker Can Uzun is unavailable due to injury, and his absence may lead to starts for Ritsu Doan, Mario Gotze and Ansgar Knauff behind striker Jonathan Burkardt.

Goalkeeper Michael Zetterer could be protected by centre-backs Robin Koch and Arthur Theate.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Schmied, Martel, Ozkacar; Sebulonsen, Johannesson, Huseinbasic, Lund; Kainz, Kaminski; El Mala

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown; Skhiri, Chaibi; Doan, Gotze, Knauff; Burkardt

We say: FC Koln 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht's defensive improvement has been promising, and if they perform as well on the weekend as they did against Mainz, they should be seen as favourites.

Koln's season should still be seen positively regardless of Saturday's result, but it is difficult to see them taking any points given their form has been concerning.

