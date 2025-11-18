Manchester City reportedly closely follow an 18-year-old Bundesliga sensation, whose direct dribbling and aggressive attacking style is similar to Jeremy Doku.said a





Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the progress of a top-performing teenager in the Bundesliga.

Pep Guardiola’s men have mostly been reliant on the free-scoring Erling Haaland this season, but other players stepped up in the few matches before the November international break.

One such player was Jeremy Doku, the Belgian winger, who was incredibly effective in possession as he ran at Liverpool’s defence in the Cityzens’ 3-0 victory over Arne Slot’s team before the hiatus.

Nonetheless, the Manchester giants are reportedly monitoring one in-form Bundesliga-based forward, though they could face competition from Bayern Munich.

Man City transfer news: Pep to reportedly battle old club Bayern for youngster

According to Sky Deutschland, the player in question is Said El Mala, flourishing in his breakout season in the German top flight.

The 18-year-old has scored four goals in 10 Bundesliga matches for FC Koln, a commendable number for a player who had no taste of big-time football until this season.

However, the Premier League club have little leverage in any possible negotiations due to a reported €40m (£35.3m) asking price.

The reported fee stems from the winger still having five years left on his current contract, which does not expire until 2030.

Borussia Dortmund are also said to be monitoring the breakout teenager, and a three-way battle only benefits the selling club; in this case, Koln.

Said El Mala: What makes the reported Man City, Bayern and Dortmund target special?

Albeit from a small sample size of games, two statistics stand out for the youngster El Mala.

According to Fbref, the teenager has scored his four goals from expected goals (xG) of 3.0, a slight overperformance that suggests above-average finishing ability.

Furthermore, the youngster’s dribbling is a notable characteristic of his play, as reflected in a closer examination of his shot-creating actions.

Of El Mala’s 21 shot-creating actions, 11 have come after take-ons, underlining the forward’s inclination to beat his man and his success hitherto.

Nevertheless, conclusions cannot be drawn from a small sample of games, even if the teen’s potential cannot be ruled out.