Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola to battle European heavyweight for talented teenager

By
Competition for Doku? Man City 'to battle' UCL foes for Bundesliga sensation
© Imago
Manchester City reportedly closely follow an 18-year-old Bundesliga sensation, whose direct dribbling and aggressive attacking style is similar to Jeremy Doku.said a


Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the progress of a top-performing teenager in the Bundesliga. 

Pep Guardiola’s men have mostly been reliant on the free-scoring Erling Haaland this season, but other players stepped up in the few matches before the November international break. 

One such player was Jeremy Doku, the Belgian winger, who was incredibly effective in possession as he ran at Liverpool’s defence in the Cityzens’ 3-0 victory over Arne Slot’s team before the hiatus. 

Nonetheless, the Manchester giants are reportedly monitoring one in-form Bundesliga-based forward, though they could face competition from Bayern Munich

Man City transfer news: Pep to reportedly battle old club Bayern for youngster

FC Koln's Said El Mala celebrates after scoring on October 18, 2025

According to Sky Deutschland, the player in question is Said El Mala, flourishing in his breakout season in the German top flight. 

The 18-year-old has scored four goals in 10 Bundesliga matches for FC Koln, a commendable number for a player who had no taste of big-time football until this season. 

However, the Premier League club have little leverage in any possible negotiations due to a reported €40m (£35.3m) asking price. 

The reported fee stems from the winger still having five years left on his current contract, which does not expire until 2030. 

Borussia Dortmund are also said to be monitoring the breakout teenager, and a three-way battle only benefits the selling club; in this case, Koln. 

Said El Mala: What makes the reported Man City, Bayern and Dortmund target special?

FC Koln's Said El Mala celebrates after scoring on October 18, 2025

Albeit from a small sample size of games, two statistics stand out for the youngster El Mala. 

According to Fbref, the teenager has scored his four goals from expected goals (xG) of 3.0, a slight overperformance that suggests above-average finishing ability. 

Furthermore, the youngster’s dribbling is a notable characteristic of his play, as reflected in a closer examination of his shot-creating actions. 

Of El Mala’s 21 shot-creating actions, 11 have come after take-ons, underlining the forward’s inclination to beat his man and his success hitherto. 

Nevertheless, conclusions cannot be drawn from a small sample of games, even if the teen’s potential cannot be ruled out. 

ID:585905:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4311:
Written by
Anthony Brown

Click here for more stories about Jeremy Doku

Click here for more stories about Manchester City

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Jeremy Doku Pep Guardiola Said El Mala Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!