Manchester City lineup vs. Newcastle Utd: Predicted XI for EFL Cup semi-final first leg encounter

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Jan 2026 13:52 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 14:26

Pep Guardiola is expected to make a mass of changes to the Manchester City team that will start against Newcastle United in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

The Citizens heavily rotated their side for the game against Exeter City, which Man City went on to win 10-1, but the likes of Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku are expected to return to the starting 11 against the Magpies.

New signing Antoine Semenyo managed a goal and assist on his debut against the Grecians, while Ryan McAidoo also netted on his first Man City appearance, but Foden and Doku should replace them in the first team.

Meanwhile, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Erling Haaland should all keep their places in the starting 11.

Further back, Rodri made another step in his rehabilitation journey, but Nico Gonzalez is likely to come back into the side from the start.

Max Alleyne and Abdukodir Khusanov have started as Man City's central defenders in each of the last two games due to injuries to the likes of John Stones (muscle), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Ruben Dias (hamstring), and the pair should continue their partnership at St James' Park.

In the full-back positions, Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly are anticipated to replace Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis, while James Trafford should remain between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (hamstring) and Savinho (knock) are all ruled out with injury problems.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

