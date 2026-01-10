Man City 10-1 Exeter City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Citizens comprehensively defeat Exeter City

By Ellis Stevens | 10 Jan 2026 16:59

Marvellous Manchester City cruised to a comprehensive 10-1 victory over Exeter City to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City dominated the ball and found themselves 4-0 up going into the break despite registering just three shots on target, but Exeter City may have felt hard done by after fashioning a number of encouraging chances in the opening period, as well as scoring two own-goals.

It did not take long for Manchester City to add to the scoring after the restart, with Rico Lewis making it five before Antoine Semenyo scored on his debut to make it 6-0 to the Citizens before the hour mark.

Man City made it seven thanks to a brilliant Tijjani Reijnders goal with just under 20 minutes remaining, substitute Nico O'Reilly arrived from the bench to head home an eighth, and 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo made it nine with minutes remaining.

Exeter City did pull one back late on through a George Birch wondergoal, but Man City restored their nine-goal lead thanks to Lewis' second goal of the day, sealing a jaw-dropping 10-1 victory for the Citizens.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester City expectedly dominated possession, with virtually the entire game played just outside the Exeter City penalty area, and demonstrated superb ruthlessness by converting almost every shot on target - alongside two own goals - to seal their stunning 10-1 win.

The clinical quality showed by Man City's players today will come as a major relief to Pep Guardiola, who has seen his side score just two goals in their last three matches and miss a mass of major goalscoring opportunities.

Despite the dominant manner of Man City's victory, Exeter City did have numerous chances - particularly in the early stages of the first half - which may have concerned Guardiola, but the eventual result will certainly please the Spaniard.

The performance of the youngsters in the Man City team will be a particular delight for the manager, with every player stepping up to the expected standard of the side and playing key roles in the comprehensive triumph.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. EXETER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

12th min: Man City 1-0 Exeter City (Max Alleyne)

Alleyne has his first Manchester City goal!

Ryan McAidoo clips a cross towards the Exeter City far post, Nathan Ake wins the first knockdown and Man City try to play it Alleyne in the middle of the area.

Two Exeter City defenders look to have the situation under control, but they fail to clear their lines and Alleyne steals in to poke the ball off the post and into the back of the net.

24th min: Man City 2-0 Exeter City (Rodri)

Rodri doubles Man City's lead with a spectacular strike!

Rodri plays the ball to Semenyo just outside the area, and the winger's attempted strike is deflected back out to the Spaniard.

The midfielder hits a first-time effort, sending the ball soaring past Joe Whitworth and into the left corner of the goal.

42nd min: Man City 3-0 Exeter City (Jake Doyle-Hayes)

Doyle-Hayes scores an own goal and makes it three for Manchester City!

A corner is delivered into the Exeter City six-yard box by Rayan Cherki, and Jack Fitzwater rises highest to win the first contact.

Fitzwater's header is directed down onto Doyle-Hayes' leg, and the ball deflects into the back of the Exeter City net.

47th min: Man City 4-0 Exeter City (Jack Fitzwater own goal)

Four for Manchester City before half-time, another own goal from Exeter City!

Manchester City win the ball back from a loose pass just outside the Exeter City area and quickly work it into the path of Tijjani Reijnders, who has made a run towards the byline.

Reijnders smashes a low delivery across goal, and Fitzwater directs into his own goal from close range.

49th min: Man City 5-0 Exeter City (Rico Lewis)

RICO MAKES IT FIVE!!!



— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 10, 2026

Lewis joins in on the scoring to make it five!

Man City patiently work the ball around the box and to Semenyo, who plays a clever one-two to get into a crossing area on the left wing.

Semenyo delivers an inviting left-footed cross into the six-yard box, and Lewis directs into the net to make it five.

54th min: Man City 6-0 Exeter City (Antoine Semenyo)

Semenyo scores on his Manchester City debut!

Cherki drives forward with the ball and picks out a wonderful pass between the Exeter City defence for Semenyo to chase.

Semenyo races into the Exeter City penalty area, opens up his body and slots his effort into the bottom right corner of the goal.

71st min: Man City 7-0 Exeter City (Tijjani Reijnders)

Reijnders nets a seventh with a sublime finish!

Manchester City fantastically work the ball forward to Jeremy Doku inside the penalty area, and the winger cuts the ball back to Reijnders.

Reijnders takes one touch to line up his strike and unleashes a wonderful curling effort that nestles in the bottom right corner.

79th min: Man City 8-0 Exeter City (Nico O'Reilly)

O'Reilly off the bench to make it eight!

Manchester City play a short corner and work the ball to Lewis on the edge of the Exeter City penalty area.

Lewis clips a cross into the box, O'Reilly beats his man and heads precisely into the bottom right corner.

86th min: Man City 9-0 Exeter City (Ryan McAidoo)

McAidoo scores on his debut and it is nine for Man City!

Manchester City win the ball back just inside the Exeter City half, and Divine Mukasa drives towards the penalty area.

Mukasa gets to the edge of the box, pulls it across to McAidoo in a more central position, and the 17-year-old smashes his shot into the back of the net.

90th min: Man City 9-1 Exeter City (George Birch)

89 | GOAL! City get on the scoresheet and my word is it a stunner from George Birch for his first professional goal!



MCI 9-1 #ECFC | #SemperFidelis
— Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) January 10, 2026

Birch with a sensational goal for Exeter City!

Exeter City intercept a Manchester City pass inside the opposition half and quickly play the ball forward to Birch.

Birch feints a strike with his right foot and shifts the ball onto his left, firing a fantastic effort into the top left corner.

91st min: Man City 10-1 Exeter City (Rico Lewis)

Lewis restores Manchester City's nine-goal lead!

Doku and Reijnders combine wonderfully inside the Exeter City penalty area, but the Exeter defenders appear to deal with the situation.

The ball bounces up kindly for Lewis, and the defender volleys a powerful effort past Whitworth into the roof of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTOINE SEMENYO

A whole host of Manchester City players could have understandably won this award after a 10-1 win, but our pick goes to the club's newest arrival.

Semenyo could not have asked for a better way to endear himself to his new supporters than by scoring and assisting on his debut.

The forward proved a constant threat throughout his first 64 minutes, also creating one big chance and three big chances for the Citizens.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. EXETER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 72%-28% Exeter City

Shots: Man City 21-7 Exeter City

Shots on target: Man City 10-2 Exeter City

Corners: Man City 7-3 Exeter City

Fouls: Man City 8-10 Exeter City

BEST STATS

2 - Exeter City are the first side to score two own goals in an FA Cup match since Hartlepool v Stoke in January 2023, and first against a Premier League opponent since Brighton v Liverpool in February 2012. Misfortune.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 10, 2026

1+1 - Antoine Semenyo is the first player to both score and assist a goal on his Manchester City debut in all competitions since Sergio Agüero against Swansea in August 2011. Running.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 10, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester City will be back in cup action again when they take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Exeter City's focus will return to League One, with Stevenage set to travel to St James Park on Saturday afternoon.