Liverpool transfer news: Reds make decision on 'elite' Premier League attacker amid Paris Saint-Germain link

18 Feb 2026

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Morgan Rogers amid growing admiration across Europe, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds enjoyed another win on the weekend, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 on Saturday to advance into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Mohamed Salah excelled on the day, scoring once while also providing an assist, though he has been consistently linked with an exit after explosive comments critiquing boss Arne Slot in December.

Should the Egyptian leave, the Reds may look to find a new starter in the frontline, with Aston Villa's Rogers rumoured to be a target.

However, TEAMtalk have claimed that amid interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool have denied they held talks with the player's representatives.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Why Morgan Rogers does not make sense for Liverpool

Rogers has enjoyed an exceptional season for Villa, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in the Premier League, and he has rescued the club several times this season.

While the Englishman would boost the strength of Liverpool's squad, it is not clear if there would be a place for him in the XI given he has either played as a left-winger or as a number 10.

Florian Wirtz has been designated as the team's attacking midfielder, while Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak will both be looking to start next season.

The only place in the team that Rogers could play would be from the right, but using him on that flank would almost certainly be a waste of his talents.

© Imago / Every Second Media

What do Liverpool need in the summer transfer window?

Even if the Reds deploy a two-striker system in the event of Salah's departure, they will need to find ways of threatening teams in wide areas.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande made public comments about his admiration of Liverpool, and he has shown immense promise as an outlet on the right.

Perhaps the 19-year-old would benefit playing alongside an experienced attacker such as Isak, though fans would still have to be patient given his age.