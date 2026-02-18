Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Injury boost for Igor Tudor ahead of North London derby as key star spotted in training

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Feb 2026 01:04

Richarlison was spotted in training in one of Tottenham Hotspur's social media posts ahead of the North London derby.

Sitting 16th in the Premier League table, interim boss Igor Tudor's immediate priority is to help Spurs escape the relegation battle that they are at risk of being drawn into.

The Croatian's first game as boss could hardly be more difficult given he must try to get the better of first-placed Arsenal on Sunday.

Tottenham have a number of injuries to contend with, including to attackers such as James Maddison, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski.

However, Tudor's first session in charge of the club was on Monday, and footage appeared to show striker Richarlison in training, though it is not known whether he took part in a significant section of the session.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

How should Tottenham line up against Arsenal?

Arsenal have at times struggled to break down stubborn defences, but while Spurs could experience some success if they defend deep, the must ensure they have an outlet up front.

Dominic Solanke is a likely candidate to lead the line, while either Randal Kolo Muani or Richarlison could support the English striker.

Xavi Simons has at times proven he can carry the ball past opponents when pressed, but he has not shown his ability in possession on a consistent basis.

It would not be surprising if the attacker was left out in favour of a more robust athlete such as Conor Gallagher, who could disrupt the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice.

© Imago / Martin Dalton

Can Spurs beat Arsenal in the Premier League?

Spurs could look to take advantage of the pressure that Arsenal have faced after recent results have seen the gap to second-placed Manchester City reduced to four points.

Mikel Arteta will know that even a draw could open the door for Pep Guardiola's side as they will have to travel to the Etihad in April for a crunch showdown.

If Spurs can keep the score level for a prolonged period in the North London derby, then the Gunners may grow increasingly desperate, increasing the risk of exploitable errors.