Preview: Brest vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 18 Feb 2026 01:01

Looking to maintain their 100% home record in Ligue 1 this month, Brest will welcome Marseille to Stade Francis-Le Ble on Friday.

The Brittany club are 12th in the table after earning a 1-1 draw with Lille last weekend, while OM settled for a 2-2 result at home to Strasbourg.

Match preview

Three matches into February, and Brest appear to be trending in the right direction, without a domestic defeat this month.

That said, last week they failed to win for a second time in the league this year when leading in the second half, dropping a combined four points as a result.

On Friday, Eric Roy’s men could claim consecutive home league triumphs for the first time in 2026 after blanking rivals Lorient earlier this month.

Stade Brestois have gone on to win their last four home matches in this competition when netting multiple goals, without a single league defeat in that scenario all season.

At the same time, a win or draw on Friday would stretch their unbeaten run domestically to four matches, equalling their longest streak without a defeat in 2025-26.

Les Pirates have points in two of their previous three Ligue 1 home meetings versus OM, with their last such victory against them coming in February 2024 (1-0).

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

We witnessed another disappointing result for Marseille last Saturday, as they got no love from Strasbourg on Valentine’s Day at Stade Velodrome.

This team have now dropped points in three successive top-flight affairs, with last week’s draw being their first match under Jacques Abardonado as interim manager, after Roberto De Zerbi departed the club.

Habib Beye is the hot favourite to become the new coach, having only recently been sacked at Rennes and if a deal gets done soon he could be on the sidelines this weekend.

Les Olympiens are winless in their previous two away games in this competition, conceding a total of seven goals over that stretch, as many as they had allowed in a combined seven league matches played outside Stade Velodrome before that.

A defeat on Friday would equal their longest losing run away from home in the top-flight this season, after they were beaten in their first two road contests in the current campaign.

Heading into this encounter, Marseille are fourth in the table, five points below Lyon for an automatic spot in the League Phase of the Champions League next season.

They have won their last three meetings with Brest in the top-flight by a combined margin of 12-2, including a 5-1 win at Stade Francis-Le Ble in 2024.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

Due to a muscle strain, Brest will likely be missing Mama Balde and Soumaila Coulibaly this week, while Bradley Locko is doubtful because of a sore hamstring and Kamory Doumbia is eligible to return from his yellow card suspension.

Remy Labeau netted his fourth goal in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with the Lens loanee scoring just before the hour mark in their draw with Lille.

An ear problem could keep Leonardo Balerdi out of the Marseille fold on Friday, while Geronimo Rulli was back between the sticks on matchday 22 in place of Jeffrey de Lange.

Mason Greenwood scored his league-leading 14th of the season versus Strasbourg, with Amine Gouiri netting for the fifth time domestically in 2025-26.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Diaz, Chardonnet, Guindo; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Tousart, Labeau; Ajorque

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Weah, Pavard, Aguerd, Palmieri; Kondogbia, Hojbjerg; Greenwood, Timber, Gouiri; Aubameyang

We say: Brest 1-3 Marseille

While these teams are trending in opposite directions right now, we believe the Marseille attack have far too many weapons that will trouble an inconsistent Brest backline this weekend.

