Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions including Lens vs. Rennes and Nantes vs. Lyon

By Matt Law | 07 Feb 2026 00:20 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 00:20

There are three Ligue 1 matches on Saturday, with second-placed Lens bidding to move to the top of the table when they host Rennes.

Elsewhere, Brest will welcome Lorient, while Lyon will head to Nantes.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's Ligue 1 games.

© Imago

For a second time in successive weeks, Lens can temporarily reclaim first place in Ligue 1 with a victory on Saturday over Rennes at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Last week, Les Sang et Or remained a point behind Paris Saint-Germain thanks to a 1-0 win over Le Havre, while the Brittany club were thumped 4-0 by Monaco, dropping them down to sixth in the table.

We say: Lens 2-0 Rennes

Rennes have struggled to contain mid-table sides in the league this season, and against a stringy defensive unit who seem to make the most of their chances, we expect the visitors to go pointless once again.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lens vs. Rennes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Another chapter in the Brittany derby takes place on Saturday as Brest return to Stade Francis-Le Ble for a date with Lorient.

Les Pirates fell down to 12th in the Ligue 1 table last week, drawing 2-2 with Nice, while Lorient are ninth after defeating Nantes 2-1.

We say: Brest 1-2 Lorient

Lorient seem to be clicking domestically right now, and we believe their momentum and overall depth will win the day on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brest vs. Lorient, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pro Shots

Seeking just their second home triumph in the current Ligue 1 campaign, Nantes will welcome Lyon to Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday evening.

Heading into matchday 21, La Maison Jaune are 16th in the table after losing 2-1 to Lorient, while Les Gones are fourth, blanking Lille 1-0 in their previous league fixture.

We say: Nantes 0-1 Lyon

Lyon appear to have mastered close games, winning eight time in the league this season by a single goal, and their backline never seems rattled in big moments.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nantes vs. Lyon, including team news and predicted lineups