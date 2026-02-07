Saturday's Serie A predictions including Genoa vs. Napoli

By Matt Law | 07 Feb 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 00:05

There are two Serie A matches on Saturday, with the champions Napoli heading to Genoa.

Fiorentina are also in action at home to Torino, and here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's two Serie A games.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Now long-shot outsiders to retain the Scudetto, Napoli will try to keep the pressure on Serie A's top two by beating Genoa on Saturday evening.

Despite steadying the ship with a win last weekend, the reigning champions still trail both Milan clubs; meanwhile, their hosts have recently climbed closer to safety.

We say: Genoa 2-2 Napoli

Before conceding a 100th-minute penalty last week, Genoa were within a whisker of going six games without defeat, so they will surely pose some threat to a threadbare Napoli squad.

With goals starting to flow, the Rossoblu are also picking up more points on home turf, and they could now take one more off the reigning Serie A champions.

> Click here to read our full preview for Genoa vs. Napoli, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi

Two teams in grim form will meet at Stadio Franchi, with both Fiorentina and Torino desperate to claim three points from Serie A's Saturday night contest.

While the Viola are still fighting for survival, Toro have recently sunk down the standings and were dumped out of the Coppa Italia in midweek.

We say: Fiorentina 2-1 Torino

Both clubs are performing well below expectations, with some dismal defending at the heart of their woes.

A tense, scrappy game could go Fiorentina's way if main man Kean is close to full fitness, as hit-and-miss Torino are too unreliable.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fiorentina vs. Torino, including team news and predicted lineups