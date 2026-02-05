Raheem Sterling next club: Attacker 'in talks' with Serie A club with ex-teammate 'luring' him to Italy

By Carter White | 05 Feb 2026 14:12

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to secure a switch to Serie A side Napoli as a free agent.

The 31-year-old is now off the books of Chelsea after the two parties agreed to terminate his contract last month.

Sterling was placed into the so-called 'bomb squad' at Stamford Bridge by Enzo Maresca during 2025.

That theme continued under new head coach Liam Rosenior, who is not a fan of the term due to its impact on player welfare.

The former England international last featured for Chelsea in the 2024-25 Premier League term, scoring twice.

Sterling 'in talks' over Napoli move

According to The Sun, Sterling is heading towards a high-profile move before the end of February.

The report claims that the 31-year-old has captured the attention of Serie A giants Napoli in recent times.

It is understood that Sterling and the Naples-based club are currently in talks over a potential free transfer.

It is believed that the attacker is willing to take a significant wage deduction in order to secure a move to Napoli.

Kevin De Bruyne is supposedly convincing Sterling to make the switch to Italian football for the first time in his career.

Respectable Sterling switch

At the beginning of February, Sterling was being linked to clubs in the third tier of United Arab Emirates football.

Needless to say, the winger's talents would be wasted at such a low level, signalling an end to a serious career.

On the other hand, a move to Napoli would allow Sterling to continue competing at the top level of European football.