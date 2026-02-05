Preview: Celtic vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 05 Feb 2026 13:47

Two Scottish Premiership sides meet in the fifth round of the Scottish FA Cup when Celtic welcome Dundee to Celtic Park on Saturday evening.

The hosts defeated Auchinleck Talbot 2-0 in the last round, while the visitors defeated Kilmarnock 2-1 in their fourth round fixture.

Match preview

Celtic were devastatingly defeated 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in the 2024-25 Scottish FA Cup final, leaving the Bhoys eager to reclaim the crown for the third time in four years, after winning in both 2023 and 2024.

Despite enduring a tumultuous campaign, featuring three different managers, a string of disappointing results and unrest off the pitch, the Bhoys head into this fixture enjoying a strong run of results.

Martin O'Neill, who previously took charge on an interim basis following Brendan Rodgers' departure in October won seven of eight games, returned for his second spell as Celtic boss in January after Wilfried Nancy's dismissal.

The legendary figure has once again steadied the Celtic ship, winning five and drawing two of his seven games back at the helm, including a comfortable 2-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot to secure their place in the fifth round of the Scottish FA Cup.

With the Bhoys now undefeated in their last seven matches, including wins in all of their three home fixtures back under O'Neill's management, the hosts will be the major favourites to claim a triumph and move into the next round of the competition.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Meanwhile, Dundee have endured a challenging 2025-26 season, including currently placed 10th in the Scottish Premiership with just six wins, five draws and 13 defeats from 24 league games, leaving the Dee just six points above the drop zone.

Although Steven Pressley's side have had their clear difficulties in the league, while they also failed to impress in the Scottish League Cup with a shock group stage exit, Dundee have been able to demonstrate their quality in this competition.

The Dark Blue were unfortunate to be drawn against fellow Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock in their Scottish FA Cup fourth round tie, and after conceding an early goal to Dominic Thompson, Dundee were able to pull off a superb comeback to win 2-1.

Ashley Hay fired the equaliser with just over 20 minutes remaining, followed by Drey Wright sealing a dramatic victory for the Dark Blue with a 91st-minute winner, booking their place in the fifth round.

Having once again been drawn against a fellow Scottish Premiership side, Dundee will be hoping to record their first victory at Celtic Park since a 2-0 win in May 2001.

Celtic Scottish Cup form:

W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W D D W W

Dundee Scottish Cup form:

W

Dundee form (all competitions):

W W L W L D

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Celtic are still without the availability of Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Marcelo Saracchi due to injury issues.

Viljami Sinisalo started in the last round of the Scottish FA Cup, and the goalkeeper could return between the sticks for this one, with Anthony Ralston, Dane Murray, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney potentially featuring in defence.

Further forward, Benjamin Nygren has now scored in all of his last three appearances for the Bhoys, and Celtic will look to the attacker to make the difference once again in this one.

As for Dundee, Hay, Billy Koumetio, Clark Robertson and Joe Westley are all unavailable due to injury problems.

Following a draw and defeat in the two matches since their fourth round triumph over Kilmarnock, Pressley could revert to a similar side that started in that win, although Simon Murray and Brad Halliday could start in place of the injured Koumetio and Hay.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Ralston, Murray, Scales, Tierney; Hyun-Jun, Bernardo, McGregor, Tounekti; Nygren, Iheanacho

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Halliday, Astley, Graham, Wright; Congreve, Dhanda, Hamilton, Jones, Yogane; Murray

We say: Celtic 2-0 Dundee

Celtic have remained unbeaten since O'Neill's return, and with their formidable Celtic Park record against Dundee, a comfortable home victory is expected.

