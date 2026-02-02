Nottingham Forest transfer news: Big-money bid for Arne Engels alternative 'rejected' by Championship club

By Darren Plant | 02 Feb 2026 12:14

Nottingham Forest have reportedly faced further frustration in their efforts to sign a new midfielder before close of business on transfer deadline day.

Sitting just six points above the Premier League relegation zone, Sean Dyche is eager to make as many additions as possible to help cope on the domestic and Europa League front.

Although the likes of Stefan Ortega and Lorenzo Lucca have recently arrived, there is a desire to sign a fresh face for the engine room.

Forest have already failed in an effort to secure a deal for Arne Engels with Celtic setting an unattainable valuation on the Belgian.

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, the East Midlands are also likely to miss out on their alternative target.

© Imago

Which Championship midfielder is wanted by Nottingham Forest?

The report alleges that Forest have failed with an approach for Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney.

Clubs such as Ipswich Town have previously missed out on the former England Under-21 international, who has contributed 15 goals and 15 assists from 145 appearances for Boro.

Four goals and six assists have come from 30 outings in this season's Championship, and that is the reason why Boro are ready to reject any bids for the 23-year-old.

Boro currently hold a five-point advantage in the race for automatic promotion, Hackney having played a key role in establishing that lead over the chasing pack.

Despite less than 18 months remaining on Hackney's contract, Boro are prepared to retain his services until the summer, rather than cash in on their star man.

© Imago

How could Forest react?

A report from Sky Sports News claims that versatile Everton player Dwight McNeil - who Dyche knows from his time at Burnley and the Toffees - is an option.

However, it is claimed that Everton would need to find a replacement for a deal to become realistic during the closing hours of the market.