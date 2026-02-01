Nottm Forest vs. Crystal Palace: Watch Neco Williams's spectacular 'save' as Sean Dyche suffers blow for key fixture

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 15:31 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 15:33

Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams will miss a crucial relegation battle after channelling his inner goalkeeper in Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The former Liverpool man had played every minute of the Tricky Trees' top-flight campaign so far this season, and he was unsurprisingly included in the XI for the meeting with the FA Cup holders at the City Ground.

However, Williams's race was run just before half time, as the Wales international ostensibly made a fabulous headed clearance to deny Jefferson Lerma from equalising.

Palace players immediately accused Williams of using his hand to deflect the ball behind, though, and the 24-year-old was indeed given a straight red card seconds later.

The distraught defender covered his face with his shirt before Ismaila Sarr stepped up to score the resulting penalty, as his streak of playing every minute in the current Premier League season came to an end.

Which games will Neco Williams miss through suspension?

Neco Williams sees red for appearing to clear the ball off the goal-line with his hand! ? pic.twitter.com/72zEFE8QPY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2026

While Williams was immediately ejected from the field of play, his deliberate handball act is classed as denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity, much like a last-man foul.

As a result, the defender will only have to serve a one-match ban, although he will serve that suspension in a critical bottom-half clash with fellow strugglers Leeds United on Friday, February 6.

Sean Dyche's 17th-placed side started the current gameweek one place and one point behind Leeds in the Premier League table, although victory against Palace would see them overtake the Whites after their 4-0 loss to Arsenal.

However, the Tricky Trees must now cope without one of their integral cogs for the trip to Elland Road, where Dyche will seemingly be down to the bare bones in the full-back areas.

Neco Williams suspension a double whammy for Nottingham Forest

© Imago / Sportimage

Williams has received his first red card of the season at a time when Forest are already set to lose Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is believed to be closing in on a transfer to Ajax from Arsenal.

The Gunners loanee quickly slipped down the pecking order under Dyche, and following protracted negotiations, he is finally on the verge of completing his switch to the Dutch giants.

The only other out-and-out left-back in Forest's squad is Cuiabano, but the 22-year-old has not made a single senior appearance this season and is thought to be close to joining Vasco da Gama on loan.

As a result, Ola Aina and Nicolo Savona will be Forest's only out-and-out full-back options for the showdown with Leeds, unless the Tricky Trees appeal against Williams's red card - an unlikely scenario.