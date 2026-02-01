Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including Man Utd vs. Fulham, Spurs vs. Man City

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 06:00 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 06:00

The Mancunian mammoths headline Sunday's Premier League action, as Manchester City visit Tottenham Hotspur while Manchester United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford.

Two other intriguing matches take place on February 1, as crisis club Crystal Palace visit Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa welcome Brentford to the West Midlands.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Sunday's Premier League fixtures.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Nottingham Forest welcome Crystal Palace to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon for round 24 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Forest beat Brentford 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium in their previous league outing, while the Eagles were beaten 3-1 at home to Chelsea.

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace

Although they are now entering a run of more favourable fixtures, it looks unlikely that this weekend's game against Forest is where Palace will stop their dismal rut.

Each of the previous two encounters between these sides at the City Ground have finished 1-0 in home team's favour, and we believe that history could repeat itself once more on Sunday afternoon.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Sportimage

Looking to continue their unlikely title charge into the concluding months of the campaign, Aston Villa welcome Brentford to Villa Park for a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Villans secured a standout success at St James' Park last weekend, whilst the Bees suffered a rare home defeat to Nottingham Forest in West London.

We say: Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford

With a host of new arrivals preparing to enter the XI, there is set to be a fresh energy about Aston Villa as they continue their title charge.

Losing eight of their 11 away matches in the Premier League this term, Brentford are in line for tricky afternoon in the Second City.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. Brentford, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Crystal Pix

One victory away from equalling Ruben Amorim's longest Premier League winning streak, Michael Carrick and his reinvigorated Manchester United side host Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils' resurgence continued with a tremendous 3-2 win at leaders Arsenal last weekend, while the Cottagers enhanced their European credentials with a 2-1 success over Brighton & Hove Albion.

We say: Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

Dorgu's devastating blow should not prove fatal for a revitalised Man Utd, who have high-profile attacking options in abundance and are playing with both freedom and flair under the forward-thinking Carrick.

Fulham will no doubt put up a good fight, but the Cottagers have not kept a clean sheet for six games and should be the victims of the Red Devils' third straight success.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man Utd vs. Fulham, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / APL

Seeking their 10th Premier League double over the boys in sky blue, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester City to their North London home for Sunday's main event.

Both sides return to domestic action on the back of 2-0 Champions League wins, as the Lilywhites took down Eintracht Frankfurt while the Citizens strolled past Galatasaray on their own patch.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester City

No team has won more league games against Guardiola as a manager than Tottenham, but Spurs' Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund proved to be a false dawn in the Premier League - see Burnley.

Even without the dangerous Doku giving his full-back a torrid time, City should still capitalise on Tottenham's domestic struggles and injury crisis to keep the pressure on Arsenal - a worthy sacrifice according to some corners of Spurs social media.

> Click here to read our full preview for Spurs vs. Man City, including team news and possible lineups