Marcus Rashford transfer latest: Could England international complete spectacular Man Utd return this summer?

By Matt Law | 31 Jan 2026 17:10 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 17:53

Michael Carrick would reportedly be looking to bring Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United this summer, should he be appointed the long-term head coach at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have placed Carrick in charge for the remainder of the season, and as it stands, the plan is to appoint a long-term Ruben Amorim replacement this summer.

However, Carrick's early work at the club has been excellent, guiding the team to standout wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

There is a chance that Carrick could be handed the job on a permanent basis, and according to The Telegraph, such a decision could potentially lead to Rashford making a spectacular return to the first team during the 2026-27 campaign.

Barcelona have the chance to sign Rashford on a permanent basis this summer, and the England international has enjoyed a strong season for the Catalan outfit.

© Imago / Sportimage

Carrick 'would push' for Rashford return this summer

Indeed, the 28-year-old has scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in 31 appearances for Barcelona, including five goals and four assists in eight Champions League matches.

Rashford is settled at Barcelona wants to join the club on a permanent basis, but it is far from a straightforward deal despite the relatively low clause.

The La Liga champions can sign Rashford on a permanent basis for €30m (£26m), but the club have well-documented financial problems, and it has been suggested that Man United will not accept less than the fee agreed last summer.

Carrick would allegedly face an uphill task to bring Rashford back, as the club's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada are both believed to have backed Amorim's Rashford decision due to the forward's conduct.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona can sign Rashford for £26m this summer

Rashford, who has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2028, has scored 138 goals and registered 78 assists in 426 appearances for Man United.

However, a breakdown in his relationship with Amorim led to an exit last January, joining Aston Villa on loan for the second half of the 2024-25 campaign before heading to Barcelona last summer.

Carrick has switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation since replacing Amorim, and Rashford would be an obvious choice down the left should he return to Old Trafford.

However, it is still thought to be incredibly unlikely that the Englishman will represent Man United again, with a permanent switch to Barcelona expected to occur despite a number of financial obstacles.