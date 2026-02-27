Man United lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Benjamin Sesko starts

By Ben Knapton | 27 Feb 2026 10:14 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 10:27

Manchester United centre-forward Benjamin Sesko has done all he can to earn a start in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The Slovenia international came up with the decisive moment off the bench against Everton, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win to keep the Red Devils in control of the top-four race.

Since the turn of the year, no Premier League player has scored more non-penalty goals than Sesko's five, and he has remarkably averaged a strike every 37 minutes in the league since Ruben Amorim's sacking.

Amad Diallo was hooked before the hour mark for Sesko at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Ivorian could now make way for his Slovenian colleague, unless Bryan Mbeumo's injury proves more serious than first feared.

The former Brentford man was forced off late on against the Toffees, but there are no serious concerns about his availability, so he should be fine to join Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes and Sesko in the final third.

Michael Carrick also has no reason to alter the effective double pivot of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, but it remains to be seen whether Lisandro Martinez will recover from a slight calf problem in time for Sunday.

If so, the Argentine will have his eyes on Leny Yoro's spot in defence, but the Frenchman is expected to join Harry Maguire in an untouched backline at the time of writing.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

