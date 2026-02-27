Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche 'unlikely' to take vacant Championship job

By Carter White | 27 Feb 2026 12:33

Former Burnley head coach Sean Dyche has reportedly decided against taking the job as West Bromwich Albion manager.

The Baggies are in serious danger in the Championship after failing to win any of their last 10 league contests.

Under the interim leadership of club legend James Morrison, West Brom travel to Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

The U's are a direct relegation rival of Albion, alongside the likes of Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic.

West Brom are looking to avoid dropping into the third tier of English football for the first time in over three decades.

Dyche 'unlikely' to take West Brom gig

According to Football Insider, a high-profile name is out of the running for the vacant position at The Hawthorns.

The report claims that former Burnley head coach Dyche is unlikely to take the reins at West Brom this season.

It is believed that the manager still views himself as a top-flight coach and would not drop down to the second tier at this stage.

It is understood at Dyche will wait until the summer and assess his options before jumping back into management.

The Baggies are set to travel to the Kassam Stadium on the weekend in search of their first league away win in 2026.

Albion's Ramsay nightmare

Last month, West Brom announced the arrival of Eric Ramsay as their new head coach, a decision that was thrown the club's second-tier status into serious doubt.

The Baggies drew three and lost six of their nine matches under the terrible rule of the Welshman across all competitions.

After failing to beat Charlton at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night in the Championship, Ramsay was relieved of his duties.