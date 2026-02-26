Preview: Oxford United vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 26 Feb 2026 15:16

Both fighting to retain their second-tier statuses, Oxford United and West Bromwich Albion lock horns at the Kassam Stadium for a relegation six-pointer on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The U's suffered a narrow defeat at Stoke City earlier in the week, whilst the Baggies were frustratingly held to a share of the spoils by a below-par Charlton Athletic at The Hawthorns.

Match preview

After failing to find the net in each of their previous four matches across Championship and FA Cup duties, centre-back Ciaron Brown momentarily restored parity for Oxford at Stoke on Wednesday night, reigniting hopes of a rare result on the road.

However, the U's comeback lasted just 13 minutes as Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored for the Potters, sealing a 2-1 victory and extending the visitors' winless run to a wretched seven matches (D2 L5).

Last picking up maximum second-tier points at the base of Leicester City on January 24, Oxford have slipped further into relegation trouble and sit 23rd in the Championship standings, six points behind Saturday's opponents West Brom in the relative safety of 21st position.

Typically a key factor in an attempt to avoid the drop, the home form of the U's has been simply woeful in recent times, with Matt Bloomfield's men winless in their past six matches (D2 L4) at the Kassam Stadium, last scoring a goal at the venue against Southampton on Boxing Day.

Following an unsuccessful loan spell at West Brom last season, Will Lankshear is currently Oxford's leading Championship marksman with six strikes, however the Tottenham Hotspur youngster has only netted once in the league since November.

Pragmatic at best and an embarrassment to the club for the most part, Eric Ramsay's wretched reign as West Bromwich Albion head coach came to a much-needed conclusion on Tuesday night, when the Baggies failed to collect maximum points once again.

Looking for their first win at the ninth attempt under the rule of the uninspiring Welshman, Albion were held to a draw at The Hawthorns by an off-colour Charlton outfit, who snatched a second-half equaliser completely against the run of play courtesy of winter arrival Lyndon Dykes.

With Ramsay booted out of the Black Country by West Brom chairman Shilen Patel following an in-person meeting on Tuesday night, club legend James Morrison is now in charge of first-team matters on an interim basis ahead of a seismic clash in Oxford this weekend.

Currently in the midst of a 10-game winless spell (D4 L6) in the second tier dating back to December, the Baggies are sitting precariously above the relegation zone, just a single point ahead of 22nd-placed Leicester City.

Spanning over the reigns of both Ryan Mason and Ramsay this season, West Brom have fared woefully on their travels to date, with only ownerless Sheffield Wednesday (7) picking up fewer points than Albion's 11 on the road in 2025-26.

Oxford United Championship form: L L D L D L

Oxford United form (all competitions): L D L L D L

West Bromwich Albion Championship form: D L D D L D

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions): L D D L L D

Team News

A major absentee in the engine room for Oxford, Brian De Keersmaecker is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in January.

Rising from the academy of the U's, homegrown talent Tyler Goodrham is out of action because of an ankle problem.

West Brom's XI to subject to significant change this weekend following the departure of Ramsay, and it is almost certain that the visitors have seen the last of their back-five days.

Interim boss Morrison is likely to make an alteration in attack, where Aune Heggebo is primed to replace the out-of-form Josh Maja.

Leading creator Mikey Johnston impressed during the draw with Charlton and should retain his berth in front of left-back Callum Styles on the flank.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Makosso, Brown, Currie; Vaulks, Brannagan, Mills, Peart-Harris, Emakhu; Lankshear

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Campbell, Phillips, Taylor, Styles; Diakite, Mowatt, Jimoh-Aloba, Molumby, Johnston; Heggebo

We say: Oxford United 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Six points behind West Brom at the start of the weekend, Oxford know that defeat at the Kassam would significantly damage their chances of Championship survival.

Under the interim leadership of Morrison, the Baggies should be a rallied force and ready to pick up at least a point on Saturday afternoon.

