Preview: Stoke City vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 23 Feb 2026 13:17 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 13:23

With the business end of the season fast approaching and every result carrying significant weight at both ends of the Championship table, Stoke City welcome Oxford United to the bet365 Stadium for an important midweek encounter.

The Potters rescued a point with an 89th-minute equaliser against Leicester City at the weekend, while the U’s saw their winless run stretch to six matches following a goalless draw with promotion chasing Middlesbrough.

Match preview

Stoke City started the calendar year with three consecutive victories in all competitions and were very much still in the conversation to finish in the Championship playoff places, however, Mark Robins' side are now winless in eight and closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top six.

During their difficult run they have drawn four times, suffered defeats to sides below them in the table and exited the FA Cup, highlighting a worrying drop in form at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Saturday was the first time the Potters had scored in a league game for three matches and the first time they had scored more than once since their last Championship win back at the start of January, highlighting their continued troubles going forward.

Both goals came via their captain Ben Wilmot, whose unlikely brace secured a point, but the fact a centre-back with just three goals all season provided the attacking spark will do little to ease concerns in the final third as the season enters its decisive period.

Despite the poor run of form, the nature of the Championship means their playoff dreams are not quite over yet.

Just seven points separate Stoke from sixth-placed Wrexham and, with 13 matches remaining, a strong finish could still see the Potters climb back into contention at exactly the right time.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Oxford United, they would have had hopes of avoiding a relegation battle during this campaign after a 17th-placed finish last season offered signs of improvement.

However, managerial changes and inconsistency have left Matt Bloomfield’s side fighting for survival, with the U’s sitting 23rd after recording six wins, 11 draws and 16 defeats from 33 league outings.

There are positives to take from recent displays, having kept clean sheets against top-of-the-table Coventry City and second-place Middlesbrough, but Oxford United failed to score in both fixtures and missed the chance to build momentum in their fight to climb out of the bottom three.

Other than Sheffield Wednesday, who were deducted 18 points and have now had their relegation confirmed, their attacking unit is the worst in the division and a major factor behind their poor position in the table.

Nevertheless, time remains on Bloomfield’s side and a run of fixtures against fellow strugglers in the coming weeks could offer an opportunity to put together the consistency required to escape the drop zone before the end of the campaign.

The pair meet for the second time this season after the Potters won 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium back in November.

Stoke City Championship form:

L D L D L D

Stoke City form (all competitions):

D L D L L D

Oxford United Championship form:

W L L D L D

Oxford United form (all competitions):

L L D L L D

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Stoke City appear to have come away from their latest clash with no further injuries, but Robins may be tempted to change things up in order to get Stoke City back to winning ways.

A shoulder injury to Viktor Johansson has meant their first-choice keeper is yet to play in 2026, he will continue to remain on the sidelines with Tommy Simkin resuming in goal.

Backup goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is also unavailable, while attacking pair Sam Gallagher and Robert Bozenik remain out with hamstring and shoulder issues respectively.

As for the visitors, they were not so fortunate to come away from their last game with no additional injury concerns.

Jamie McDonnell was forced off early in the second half and is expected to miss this contest, with Will Vaulks likely to come into the side to partner captain Cameron Brannagan in midfield.

Michal Helik returned to the matchday squad after spending a short time on the sidelines, he could come into the starting XI for this one as Bloomfield looks to tighten up the defence ahead of this six-pointer.

Changes could also come up top, Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jamie Donley may come into the starting XI and look to score his first Oxford United goal against his former employers.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Phillips, Wilmot, Cresswell; Thomas, Pearson, Nzonzi, Bocat; Bae Jun-Ho, Smit, Cisse

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Makosso, Helik, Currie; Vaulks, Brannagan; Mills, Donley, Jin-Woo; Lankshear

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Oxford United

Both sides come into this one in very underwhelming form and are desperate to turn their form around sooner rather than later. With that in mind, we expect a tight and cagey affair with both sides struggling to break the other down and the points ultimately being shared on the night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.