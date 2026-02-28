Fulham vs Spurs: Cottagers aiming to end 22-year wait for head-to-head feat in Premier League clash

By Ben Sully | 28 Feb 2026 22:33

Fulham will be looking to achieve a league double over Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since the 2003-04 season in Sunday's Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva's side ended a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a 3-1 away success against Sunderland last weekend.

That result took Fulham to 37 points from 27 matches, leaving them in 10th spot ahead of Sunday's meeting with Spurs.

Fulham have already got the better of Tottenham this season, claiming a 2-1 victory in November's reverse fixture thanks to goals from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Fulham eyeing long-awaited league double over Spurs

As a result of that narrow win, the Cottagers now have the chance to complete just their second league double over Spurs after previously achieving the feat in the 2003-04 Premier League season.

That campaign saw Chris Coleman's side follow a 3-0 away win with a 2-1 home victory over Tottenham.

With Fulham eyeing a league double, they will take confidence from the fact that they have won their previous two home matches against Spurs.

They recorded a commanding 3-0 victory at Craven Cottage in March 2024 and a 2-0 success in last season's home encounter.

© Imago / Action Plus

Fulham's disappointing March record

The Cottagers may be slightly concerned that the game is taking place on the first day of the month, considering they have lost 13 of their last 18 Premier League matches in March.

That said, two of their four victories in that period have taken place against Sunday's opponents.

Raul Jimenez could be key to Fulham's hopes of picking up maximum points, having scored eight goals in 26 Premier League games this season, including a brace in the recent win over Sunderland.

While Jimenez is expected to start up front, the Cottagers will be unable to call upon club-record signing Kevin, who is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a foot injury last weekend.