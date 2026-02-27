Preview: Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 27 Feb 2026 11:51 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 11:51

Travelling Tottenham Hotspur supporters will be praying that the 10th time is the charm when they continue their Premier League campaign away to Fulham in Sunday's London derby.

The Lilywhites have failed to win any of their nine top-flight matches in 2026 following last weekend's 4-1 drubbing against Arsenal, whereas the Cottagers prevailed 3-1 over Sunderland in gameweek 27.

Match preview

The toughest test imaginable awaited Igor Tudor on his Premier League baptism - a test made even tougher thanks to Tottenham's perpetual injury crisis, although the home crowd experienced 30 minutes of joy against their league-leading North London rivals.

Randal Kolo Muani capitalised on another Gunners gaffe to cancel out Eberechi Eze's opener before half time, but Spurs soon lost their way in the second half, where frequent Tottenham tormentor Eze struck a second for himself in between Viktor Gyokeres's two efforts.

Tudor was under no illusions that the better team won in the North London derby, where there was unsurprisingly no immediate new manager bounce for the Europa League winners, whose top-flight status remains under serious threat as they lie 16th in the Premier League table.

While 19 clubs in the division have won at least one league game in 2026, Tottenham have endured an appalling start to 2026 and could now equal their longest Premier League winless run of 10 matches, set under Ossie Ardiles in 1994.

An away day has proven more fruitful than a home affair for Spurs this season, though, as the Lilywhites have taken 19 of their 29 Premier League points on rival turf this season and have scored twice in three of their last four games on the road in all competitions.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Speaking of teams netting multiple goals away from home, Fulham have coincidentally done so exactly three times in their last four road trips too, most recently hitting an injury-hit Sunderland for three at the Stadium of Light in gameweek 27.

Raul Jimenez's double and a late Alex Iwobi strike ensured that Enzo Le Fee's penalty would only prove to be a consolation for the Black Cats, as the Cottagers snapped a three-game losing run in the top flight in some style.

Returning to winning ways allowed Fulham to wrestle back control of the race for a top-half finish; Silva's men occupy 10th spot in the standings before the start of the next gameweek, only three points below Brentford in one of the potential European spots.

Craven Cottage was also kind to the hosts during the festive period, as Fulham picked up four wins and one draw from five home games between December 22 and January 24, but that unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end against Everton in February.

However, Silva's side were 2-0 victors over Tottenham in this exact fixture last season, and their 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November means that they could complete their first league double over Spurs since the 2003-04 term.

Fulham Premier League form:

L

W

L

L

L

W

Fulham form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

W

W

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

L

D

D

L

L

L

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Tottenham have received two belated pieces of good news on the injury front ahead of Sunday's derby, as Pedro Porro and Kevin Danso are both back in training and on course to be available for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Micky van de Ven has also been passed fit despite a minor toe problem, but Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh) and Cristian Romero (suspended) are still sidelined.

Porro and Danso's returns may prove critical for Tottenham, as the defensive duo are perfect fits for Tudor's 3-5-2 setup - on paper at least - and could both be drafted back into the first XI right away.

Fulham's success at Sunderland was not without sacrifice, as attacker Kevin was taken off towards the end of the first half at the Stadium of Light, and Silva admitted post-match that the Brazilian's injury 'did not look good'.

The exact diagnosis of Kevin's issue remains unclear, but his concern could open the door for Oscar Bobb to start in the London derby, as fellow attacker Samuel Chukwueze is still a doubt due to a calf concern.

Antonee Robinson (ankle) and Sasa Lukic (thigh) are also uncertain for the home side, but Silva should see no reason to make any unenforced changes to the side that put the Black Cats to the sword.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Danso, Van de Ven, Dragusin; Porro, Palhinha, Gallagher, Spence; Sarr, Simons; Kolo Muani

We say: Fulham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Despite out-gunning Sunderland on the attacking front, Fulham's concession means that their defensive vulnerabilities are still alive, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 11 games.

Therefore, a Tottenham side boosted by two key returns could hold out for a point at Craven Cottage, but their wait for a first Premier League win of 2026 will surely continue.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.