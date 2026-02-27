Tottenham transfer news: Mikey Moore to Rangers talks planned as Danny Rohl issues fresh update

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Feb 2026 20:55 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 20:56

Rangers head coach Danny Rohl has revealed that the Scottish giants could attempt to re-sign Mikey Moore from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old winger joined the Gers on a season-long loan deal last summer, which does not include an option to buy, and he has made a notable impression in the first team when called upon by Rohl.

Moore has chipped in with five goals and three assists in 36 games across all competitions for Rangers, who remain in a three-way battle with Hearts and Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

The highly-rated youngster has started in each of the last four league games for Rangers and was on the scoresheet in a 2-2 comeback draw against Livingston last weekend – his third top-flight goal since the turn of the year.

Ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm derby showdown with Celtic at Ibrox, Rangers boss Rohl was quizzed on the long-term future of Moore and has said that expects to hold talks with Tottenham over a potential deal to keep hold of the winger beyond the summer.

© Imago

Rangers boss Rohl set for Tottenham talks over Moore’s future

"I think he's made a fantastic development since I'm here," Rohl told reporters. "He's shown his quality, he's still a young player, he's gained a lot of good experience this year.

"To play for a big club is always important, it's helpful in a young career, and a good experience.

"I'm happy with him and of course, let's see what we can do. I think this is something to consider in the following weeks.

"I think this is a good thing that we are clear, we start next week as well to speak about the summer.

"Bring all this information together, and I think it’s important not just what we feel, I think Mikey feels also really good here, you see the relationship between him and the fans, he likes the club, but there are a lot of different people around to make such a decision.

"I think let's see what we can do in the future. Now lets focus on the title race and then we will hopefully make good decisions in the summer."

© Imago

Does Moore have a future at Tottenham?

As things stand, Moore is set to return to Spurs when his loan spell at Rangers expires at the end of the season, but it remains to be seen whether he has a first-team future in North London.

The Lilywhites academy graduate was on the fringes of Ange Postecoglou's squad last season, but he still featured 19 across all tournaments, scoring one goals and assisting two, and ended the campaign as a Europa League winner.

However, there is so much uncertainty at Spurs at present, with the club believed to be on the lookout for a permanent manager while interim boss Igor Tudor attempts to steer his side away from the relegation picture in the Premier League.

Moore, who is valued by transfermarkt at £14m, signed a new “long-term contract” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last summer, but the exact length of his deal has not been disclosed.