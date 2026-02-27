Preview: Rangers vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 27 Feb 2026 16:53 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 16:54

Rangers and Celtic will meet at the Ibrox Stadium in a crucial Old Firm derby in the ongoing battle for the Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers are second in the table with 56 points from 28 games, while the Bhoys are third in the standings with 54 points from 27 fixtures.

Match preview

Rangers initially experienced a miserable start to the 2025-26 season, including managing only one win from their opening eight Scottish Premiership fixtures, alongside six draws and one defeat.

Consequently, the Gers found themselves significantly adrift from the top of the table, but the subsequently appointed Danny Rohl has fantastically led Rangers rapidly up the standings and into the title race.

Rohl has overseen 14 wins, five draws and suffered just one defeat in 20 Scottish Premiership matches, leading the Gers up to second in the standings and just four points behind leaders Hearts.

The Gers had moved to within two points of the leaders after a stunning 4-2 victory against Hearts in mid February, featuring a Yousseff Chermiti hat-trick, but a draw last weekend saw them fall further behind the Jambos.

Rangers remarkably found themselves 2-0 down to bottom of the table Livingston heading into the final 10 minutes, and while goals from Emmanuel Fernandez and Mikey Moore salvaged a draw, Rohl and his team will certainly be left frustrated by the dropped points.

Rangers will now be coming into this game hoping to avoid falling any further behind Hearts in the title race, especially with only five fixtures remaining before the Scottish Premiership splits.

However, Rangers face a familiar foe on Sunday, welcoming their Old Firm rivals Celtic to Ibrox.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Celtic have similarly endured periods of underperforming throughout this campaign, including a particularly disastrous spell under Wilfried Nancy that saw the Bhoys win two and lose six games across all competitions.

Martin O'Neill was appointed to replace Nancy, marking the manager's second interim spell at the club this term, and there have been clear improvements in the subsequent weeks.

O'Neill has recorded nine wins, two draws and two defeats from 13 matches at the helm, including five wins, one draw and one defeat in the Scottish Premiership.

That sole defeat came last weekend against Hibernian, with Kai Andrews netting a late 87th-minute winner for Hibs, meaning Celtic fell to six points behind leaders Hearts and two points behind Rangers.

Celtic do have the advantage of a game in hand over the two teams above them, meaning they could close to within three points of the leaders with a win.

O'Neill's attention will, however, first be on the upcoming Old Firm derby, with bragging rights, the chance to strengthen their title challenge and damage their rivals' title bid all on the line.

Rangers have had the better of the Old Firm in recent meetings, winning three, drawing two and losing only one of the last six clashes with Celtic, including a 3-1 triumph the last time these two sides butted heads in January.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W D W D W D

Rangers form (all competitions):

D W W D W D

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W D W W W L

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W W L L W

Team News

© Imago

Rangers are anticipated to be without the availability of Connor Barron, Derek Cornelius and Bailey Rice for Sunday's Old Firm due to injury issues.

A front four of Chermiti, Djeidi Gassama, Moore and Andreas Skov Olsen is expected to start against Celtic, while an unchanged midfield of Tochi Chukwuani and Nicolas Raskin should start.

Meanwhile, Celtic are dealing with several injury issues, including Jota, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum Osmand and Arne Engels, with Auston Trusty also ruled out through suspension.

Benjamin Arthur could partner Liam Scales in central defence in Trusty's absence, while changes elsewhere could also be made following last weekend's defeat.

Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate could both come into the starting team ahead of Yang Hyun-Jun and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Fernandez, Rommens; Raskin, Chukwuani; Skov Olsen, Moore, Gassama; Chermiti

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Araujo, Arthur, Scales, Tierney; Hatate, McGregor; Tounekti, Nygren, Maeda; Cvancara

We say: Rangers 2-1 Celtic

Rangers have had the better of recent Old Firm's, while they also have an impressive home record in the league this term - nine wins, four draws and one defeat.

Meanwhile, Celtic have suffered four league defeats on the road this term, already more than in all of the last six seasons, and we expect their away struggles to continue with a Rangers win.

