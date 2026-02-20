Preview: Livingston vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 20 Feb 2026 14:12

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership table come head-to-head on Sunday when Livingston play host to Rangers.

The hosts are bottom of the table with just 12 points from 27 matches, while the visitors are second in the standings with 55 points from 27 fixtures.

Match preview

Livingston managed to secure their immediate promotion back to the Scottish Premiership by winning the Scottish Championship playoffs last term, but they have failed to adapt to life back in the top flight.

The Lions, after an initially encouraging start with one draw and one win in their opening two games, have subsequently remained winless in their last 25 league fixtures.

Now with just six matches of the pre-split campaign remaining, Livingston are rock bottom of the standings with just 12 points from 27 matches, having recorded one win, nine draws and 17 defeats.

Livingston, as a result, trail 11th-placed Kilmarnock by eight points and are a significant 11 points adrift from safety, with 10th-placed St Mirren also boasting a game in hand.

David Martindale stepped away from the managerial position earlier this month, with Marvin Bartley taking charge with the hope of leading the Lions to an improved end to the campaign and a potential miraculous surge to safety.

However, with two defeats and one draw under Bartley, there has been little sign of change, and the Lions are now faced with another difficult fixture against title hopefuls Rangers.

© Imago

The Gers made a miserable start to the season, recording just one win in their opening eight league fixtures, alongside six draws and one defeat - a run which also featured the dismissal of Russell Martin.

Danny Rohl was subsequently appointed, and the German has overseen a fantastic upturn in form, especially in the Scottish Premiership,

Fourteen wins, four draws and just one defeat in 19 league games since Rohl's arrival have seen Rangers rapidly rise to second in the standings and just three points behind league leaders Hearts.

The Gers secured a particularly pivotal three points against the league leaders themselves last weekend, with a Youssef Chermiti hat-trick and Michael Steinwender own-goal handing Rangers a 4-2 win against Hearts.

Now looking to maintain their brilliant momentum and strengthen the chance of lifting their first Scottish Premiership title since 2020-21, Rangers will look to take all three points from their meeting with Livingston.

Rangers have a formidable record in their recent meetings with Livingston, winning all of their last seven clashes with the Lions.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

D L L L L D

Livingston form (all competitions):

D L L L L D

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W W D W D W

Rangers form (all competitions):

L D W W D W

Team News

© Imago

Rangers are without Aidan Denholm and Connor McLennan for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

The Lions ended a four-game losing run with a 2-2 draw against Dundee last time out, and Bartley may opt to name a similar side in search of another result on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rangers are unable to call upon Bailey Rice, Connor Barron, Derek Cornelius and Max Aarons due to injury problems.

Chermiti took his Scottish Premiership goal tally to seven for the campaign with last weekend's hat-trick, and the striker should lead the line again in this one.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Kabongolo, Wilson, McGowan; Finlayson, Pittman, Danso, Sylla, Montano; Smith, Muirhead

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Sterling, Souttar, Fernandez, Rommens; Raskin, Chukwuani; Skov Olsen, Moore; Naderi, Chermiti

We say: Livingston 0-3 Rangers

Rangers are undeniably the overwhelming favourites to secure all three points given the contrast in form and league standing of the two teams, and we expect the Gers to record a comfortable three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.