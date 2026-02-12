Preview: Dundee vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 12 Feb 2026 12:03 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 12:04

Two teams fighting against relegation from the Scottish Premiership come together on Saturday when Dundee host Livingston.

The hosts are 10th in the table with 23 points from 25 fixtures, while the visitors are 12th with just 11 points from 26 games.

Match preview

Dundee narrowly secured their top-flight survival last season, finishing 10th in the table and just four points above the drop zone.

Steven Pressley was appointed during the summer with the aim of lifting the Dark Blue away from the relegation zone this term, but Dundee have faced their difficulties throughout the campaign and are once again fighting for their safety.

Dundee are 10th in the Scottish Premiership table with just 23 points from 25 league fixtures, having won six, drawn five and lost 14 times.

After experiencing an upturn in form in late December and early January, with three straight league wins, the Dark Blue have subsequently struggled, losing three and drawing one of their last four league games.

With Kilmarnock now trailing Dundee by just three points, Pressley will be eager for his side to pick up a much-needed victory and strengthen their claim for survival.

Dundee will be favourites heading into Saturday's fixture, as they face a Livingston side who are rock bottom of the standings with a miserable 11 points from 26 games.

Livingston have won just one match in the Scottish Premiership, alongside eight draws and 17 defeats.

As a result, the Lions are on course for an immediate relegation back into the Championship, having secured promotion last term, with Livingston trailing safety by a significant 12 points.

The club will be hoping the recent change in management, with David Martindale stepping away and Marvin Bartley being appointed, will help Livingston to start picking up results.

Bartley has lost each of his first two matches at the helm, but Livingston have made it difficult for their opponents in each defeat, narrowly losing 2-1 to both Falkirk and Celtic, including conceding a stoppage-time winner to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Bartley will be eager for his side to earn a much-needed result on Saturday, but they have a poor recent record in this fixture, failing to win any of their last five meetings with Dundee.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

W W L L D L

Dundee form (all competitions):

L W L D L L

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

D D L L L L

Livingston form (all competitions):

D D L L L L

Team News

Dundee will be without Ashley Hay, Billy Koumetio, Clark Robertson and Joe Westley due to injury issues.

Although Dundee were defeated by Falkirk last time out, Pressley may be encouraged by the performance, meaning a similar side could be named in this one.

As for Livingston, Aidan Denholm and Connor McLennan are unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

After taking the champions until the final minutes before conceding a devastating late goal, Bartley is likely to have been pleased with aspects of the performance, meaning a similar side could start.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Halliday, Astley, Graham, Wright; Congreve, Dhanda, Hamilton, Cotterill, Yogane; Murray

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Kabongolo, Wilson, McGowan; Kerr, Danso, Tait, Pittman, Finlayson; May, Muirhead

We say: Dundee 2-1 Livingston

Dundee and Livingston are both struggling heading into this clash, but with the Dee enjoying a strong record in this fixture, we are backing the home side to win here.

