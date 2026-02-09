Preview: Falkirk vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Feb 2026 13:49

Falkirk will get a Dundee double header at the Falkirk Stadium underway when they take on Dundee on Wednesday, before meeting city rivals Dundee United at the weekend.

The hosts are sixth in the Scottish Premiership standings with 36 points from 25 games, while the visitors are 10th with 23 points from 24 fixtures.

Match preview

Falkirk have been enjoying a stellar first season back in the Scottish Premiership, currently placed sixth in the standings with an impressive 36 points from 25 games.

The Bairns, who were promoted as Scottish Championship champions last term, have won 10, drawn six and lost nine of their 25 league fixtures, and they are enjoying a particularly fruitful run in recent weeks.

John McGlynn's side initially struggled at the beginning of the term, winning just one of their first seven league fixtures, alongside three defeats and three draws.

A briefly improved run saw the Bairns win four of their next six games before embarking on a four-game winless run, featuring two draws and two defeats.

However, a narrow 1-0 win against Kilmarnock in late December has sparked a brilliant streak of five wins in their last eight matches, suffering just three defeats in that time - including two defeats to Celtic and a loss to Wednesday's opponents.

Falkirk, now with an eight-point lead over seventh-placed Aberdeen, will be aiming to get their revenge against Dundee for their defeat in December, as well as strengthening their place in top half of the table.

While Falkirk have improved in recent matches, Dundee have seen their winning streak come to an end in their last three games, losing two and drawing one - albeit with defeats to Rangers and Celtic.

The loss to Celtic will be particularly devastating for Dundee, who conceded a 97th-minute equaliser to Junior Adamu before losing 2-1 in extra-time to a Sebastian Tounekti goal, confirming the Dark Blue's elimination from the Scottish FA Cup.

Prior to that run, Dundee had claimed four wins in a five-match period, including three Scottish Premiership triumphs and a 2-1 victory against Kilmarnock in the Scottish FA Cup fourth-round.

Those results helped lift Dundee from the drop zone into 10th place, where they now hold a six-point lead over 11th-placed Kilmarnock, while the Dark Blue also have a game in hand on the two teams below them.

Steven Pressley will be eager for his side to replicate their December victory over Falkirk and move further away from the dreaded drop zone, but Dundee have struggled at the Falkirk Stadium in league football.

The Dee have failed to win any of their last seven away trips to the Falkirk Stadium in a league setting, including a 2-1 defeat in October.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W W L W L W

Falkirk form (all competitions):

L D W L W W

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

W W W L L D

Dundee form (all competitions):

W L W L D L

Team News

Falkirk will be without Ben Parkinson, Ethan Williams and Gary Oliver for this match due to injury issues.

Barney Stewart scored his fourth goal in eight appearances for Falkirk this term since returning from loan in January, and the striker should lead the line on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dundee are unable to call upon Ashley Hay, Billy Koumetio, Clark Robertson and Joe Westley due to fitness problems.

Despite suffering a dramatic defeat to Celtic last time out, Pressley will be encouraged by aspects of the performance, meaning the Dark Blue could line up with a similar side here.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Lissah, Allan, Henderson, McCann; Wilson, Spencer, Yeats, Miller; Marsh, Stewart

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Halliday, Astley, Graham, Congreve; Hamilton, Cotterill; Wright, Dhanda, Yogane; Murray

We say: Falkirk 2-0 Dundee

Falkirk have been enjoying a strong run in recent weeks, and with Dundee's confidence hit by the weekend's dramatic late loss to Celtic, we are backing the hosts to capitalise and win this one.

