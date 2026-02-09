Tottenham transfer news: Randal Kolo Muani plan, Juventus stance revealed amid ‘little intention’ claim

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 13:19 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 13:20

The most likely summer destination for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Randal Kolo Muani has become clearer, according to a report.

Kolo Muani joined Spurs on a season-long loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after spending the second half of the previous campaign with Juventus.

The 27-year-old was labelled “a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years” by head coach Thomas Frank, but he has since struggled to reach the heights expected in North London.

Indeed, Kolo Muani has contributed with just three goals and three assists is 26 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, with all three of his goal netted in the Champions League.

In the Premier League, Kolo Muani is still waiting to register his first goal or assist after 17 appearances for a struggling Spurs side who are languishing in 15th place and six points above the relegation zone.

© Imago

Kolo Muani expected to leave Spurs, could re-join Juventus

Speculation over Kolo Muani’s future was rife during the January transfer window, with Juventus allegedly keen to re-sign the forward, but they ultimately failed to strike an agreement with Spurs and parent club PSG.

According to TEAMtalk, Kolo Muani and Spurs look destined to go their separate ways in the summer, as the North Londoners have “little intention” of making the France international’s stay permanent.

The report adds that Juventus have maintained contact with Kolo Muani throughout since the beginning of this year and the Serie A giants are the ‘most likely destination’ for the forward at the end of the season.

Kolo Muani is said to be ‘increasingly anxious’ about his prospects of making Didier Deschamps’s France squad for the 2026 World Cup, but he will continue to battle for regular football at Spurs and will hope to see his performance levels improve in the coming months.

© Imago

Who could Spurs sign to replace Kolo Muani this summer?

Tottenham’s summer transfer plans will likely depend on who will be their head coach ahead of next season, with pressure continuing to mount on current boss Frank following a poor run of form.

Having said that, reinforcements in attack are expected by Spurs in the summer, regardless of who is in charge, and one name who is believed to be on their radar is Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

It is understood that Spurs could enter the race for Vlahovic, who is set to become a free agent when his contract expires in June, but they may face competition from Premier League rivals including Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Tottenham are also said to be admirers of Porto and Spain striker Samu Aghehowa, but is release clause of €100m (£86.86m) could prove to be problematic.