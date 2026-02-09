Preview: Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Feb 2026 12:43 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 13:12

Both at risk of falling out of League One's top half, Mansfield Town and Peterborough United meet on Tuesday night at the One Call Stadium.

The Stags extended their unbeaten run last time out but were forced to settle for a fourth consecutive draw, while the Posh returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion with a 6-1 demolition of Wigan Athletic.

Match preview

Following a tough start to the season, Nigel Clough's side have put together a run of nine games without defeat, although the high number of draws in that time has halted their progress.

A dull second successive home 0-0 stalemate against Exeter City on Saturday was the fourth one-pointer in a row, highlighting their struggles to get results over the line and find the back of the net on a regular basis.

In the top half, only one side has scored fewer than the Stags' 36 goals - Stevenage with 31 - something Clough will hope his side can build on as the business end of the season draws closer.

Mansfield do, however, have games in hand on all the sides in League One, which offers hope of a late push up the table once they have been able to catch up.

With all that said, a mid-table finish would still be a marked improvement on their 17th-placed finish last season.

© Imago

Peterborough United, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant turnaround since Luke Williams replaced Darren Ferguson at the end of October.

In his 21 matches in charge, Williams has overseen 12 wins, one draw and eight defeats.

The good start to life in the Posh dugout has seen Peterborough climb out of the depths of the relegation zone and into the top 10, with the playoffs eight points away.

They came into the weekend clash on the back of consecutive defeats but returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion.

Taking on relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic, a first EFL hat-trick from Kyrell Lisbie, alongside goals from Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Harry Leonard and Pemi Aderoju, sealed a commanding 6-1 victory.

The six goals on Saturday now mean the Posh have the fifth-best attack in the division, a record they will hope they can add to on Tuesday night.

The pair meet for the first time this season after the original encounter was postponed due to international call-ups.

Mansfield Town League One form:

W W D D D D

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

W W D D D D

Peterborough United League One form:

W L W L L W

Team News

© Imago

Mansfield Town will once again be without long-term absentees Jordan Bowery and George Maris, who have been out since November.

Following back-to-back games without a goal, Clough may look to make changes up top.

Tyler Roberts has been out with a calf injury for a number of weeks but has recently returned to training, so he could make his way into the matchday squad on Tuesday night.

Following their biggest win of the season, Williams may be tempted to name the same XI once again.

Expect in-form Lisbie to keep his spot in the side, with Aderoju's goal off the bench potentially earning him a start.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Lewis; Oshilaja, Sweeney, Cargill; Akins, Reed, Lewis, Blake-Tracy; Irow, Evans, Oates

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Lees, Okagbue, Johnston; Collins, O'Brien-Brady; Hayes, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

We say: Mansfield Town 0-2 Peterborough United

Similarly matched in terms of possession and form, this is a hard one to call. We do, however, expect the Posh to make it two wins from two and continue on from the 6-1 drubbing they inflicted at the weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.