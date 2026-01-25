Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 25 Jan 2026 20:11

Plymouth Argyle will welcome Mansfield Town to the Home Park Stadium this Tuesday evening, with both sides aiming to keep their ambitions of reaching the League One playoffs by the end of the season alive.

Both clubs are six points off Huddersfield Town, who occupy sixth in the table following their weekend results, as the hosts won 1-0 over Luton Town, while the Stags drew 1-1 with Stevenage.

Match preview

Plymouth come into this game full of confidence due to their recent run of results, as they are currently unbeaten across all competitions in their last six games, winning the last four.

Tom Cleverley’s side secured a victory at the weekend against fellow playoff chasers Luton, as Brendan Galloway scored the only goal in the tight affair.

The Pilgrims will also be confident due to their home record over Mansfield, as they have won 11 of their last 12 home league games against their upcoming opponents, drawing the other fixture.

Since this run against the Stags began in February 1993, Plymouth have never beaten a side more often on home soil in the league.

Fans of the home side will also take confidence from their record on a Tuesday night in League One, as they have witnessed their club win 12 of the last 15 games on this day of the week.

On home soil this season, Plymouth have five wins, two draws, and seven losses in 14 League One contests.

© Sports Mole / Focus Images

Mansfield saw their fantastic five-game winning run, across all competitions, come to an end at the weekend as they only managed a draw against Stevenage.

This stalemate slowed down their rapid rise through the division towards the playoffs, with the Stags now six points off sixth place and level with Plymouth with a tally of 36.

Fans of the Stags will be looking for something they only achieved once before over Plymouth, a league double, as they won the reverse fixture 2-0, meaning they can achieve this feat for the first time since 1979.

Nigel Clough will be desperate to keep his fine record against the Pilgrims, as he has only lost one of his six previous league meetings with Plymouth in his managerial career.

Mansfield have earned 16 points from 39 available this season in league matches away from home, and they currently find themselves on a four-match away unbeaten streak.

The last time they were beaten in a League One away game was November 2025 against Cardiff City.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

L D D W W W

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

D D W W W W

Mansfield Town League One form:

L W W W W D

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

W W W W W D

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Plymouth will be worried about the condition of Joe Ralls and Brendan Wiredu after both midfielders were withdrawn from their win over Luton at the weekend due to injury.

There will be hopes that the Pilgrims' 15-goal top scorer, Lorent Tolaj, will be fit for the game, as he was struggling with a dead leg by the end of the match.

Mansfield will continue to be without Kyle Knoyle, Tyler Roberts and George Maris due to injury.

They did come through the fixture relatively unscathed apart from Ryan Sweeney, who was forced off the pitch due to a knock to the head, but there will be hope he may be fit for this game.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, Galloway; Curtis, Boateng, Watts, Sorinola; Paterson, Pepple

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Oshilaja, Hewitt, Cargill, Akins; Lewis, Reed; Irow, Oates, Russell; Evans

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Mansfield Town

History may suggest that Plymouth will win this game, and they are in fine form currently; however, Mansfield could prove to be a difficult challenge to overcome.

Clough’s side have also been in fine form across recent weeks, so there should be nothing to split the sides this Tuesday evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.